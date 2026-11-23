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Juventus cruised to a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Venezia, with Randal Kolo Muani getting on the scoresheet from the penalty spot. However, coach Luciano Spalletti has refused to let the French forward rest on his laurels, openly questioning his comfort through the middle and demanding major tactical improvements.

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Spalletti demands more despite dominant Venezia victory

Juventus cruised to an emphatic 4-0 victory over Venezia, yet the convincing scoreline offered no respite for Kolo Muani. Despite finding the net from the penalty spot, the 27-year-old French forward remains under scrutiny from Turin head coach Spalletti.

The result moved Kolo Muani to just two goals in 12 Serie A appearances this season. Rather than praising the striker's contribution from 12 yards, Spalletti made it clear that he still expects significantly more from his frontman.

Coach highlights tactical discomfort in central role

Speaking to DAZN after the match, Spalletti explained that an overloaded fixture list forces him to deploy Kolo Muani as a traditional number nine. With plenty of options already available out wide, the manager insisted the France international must adapt to leading the line.

"With all these matches, I need another striker in the middle," Spalletti warned. "I have three wingers on the right: [Francisco] Conceicao, [Edon] Zhegrova and Nico Gonzalez. On the left, I have [Kerim] Alajbegovic, [Kenan] Yildiz and [Jeremie] Boga. I have to encourage him to play up front."

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Spalletti went on to pinpoint a specific flaw in Kolo Muani's hold-up play when operating centrally, saying: "He must be able to find space to attack in behind. When he receives the ball in the middle with a defender behind him, he is not comfortable. I need him up front too, even though Ekhator is here now."

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Heavy price tag weighs on French forward

Spalletti's candid public critique comes amid growing scrutiny over Kolo Muani's overall return in Turin. Juventus invested heavily to secure his services, paying close to €40 million - excluding bonuses - to sign him last summer.

Given that substantial outlay, the Frenchman has struggled to justify his transfer fee during the opening months of the campaign. A tally of two league goals in 12 outings falls short of expectations for a marquee attacking addition.

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Adaptability key to securing regular starting spot

With fierce competition across both flanks and Jeff Ekhator also pushing for minutes in the centre, Kolo Muani faces a clear tactical ultimatum. As Bianconeri navigate a demanding schedule, Kolo Muani must quickly prove he can handle physical duels with his back to goal and make incisive runs in behind.