2023 MLS MVP frontrunner Luciano Acosta awarded new contract by FC Cincinnati through 2026

Lucho Acosta has been awarded with a new contract that will see him stay at FC Cincinnati at least until 2026.

Acosta extended

Handed three-year extension until 2026

Has an option to extend it by another 12 months

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine attacking midfielder has been in fine form this season and is one of the leading contenders to win the MLS MVP award. He's notched 14 goals and 11 assists in 27 games for the Supporters’ Shield leaders.

His impressive performances have been duly rewarded by the club management as he has been awarded a three-year extension along with an option for a further one year, the club announced on Friday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Acosta has won back-to-back MLS Player of the Month awards in August and September respectively and has also been named in the MLS Team of the Matchday on 10 occasions this campaign. He was crucial in guiding Cincy in their first-ever playoff appearance and win in 2022 and also boasts of being the club's all-time leader in both goals and assists in MLS.

In a fun twist of fate, he's still been the best Argentine attacking midfielder in MLS this season.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “This club is very special, it’s my family,” said Acosta. “Every time I go out on the field, I give my life for this city, for these fans, for these colors, for this club. That is what makes it so special for me, because they are my family. I hope to win many things with this team, with this city, and give back the joy that the fans give us all the time, every weekend, every day and return that love with a title.”

DID YOU KNOW? Acosta was even named as the skipper of the 2023 MLS All-Star Team after getting the better of three other finalists through a fan vote.

WHAT NEXT? Acosta will be back in action with Cincinnati on Saturday when his side host Charlotte FC in regular season play.