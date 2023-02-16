Lorenzo Insigne: I was 'so impressed' when I arrived in MLS with Toronto FC after my Napoli adventure

Toronto FC star Lorenzo Insigne says he was impressed by MLS when he first joined from Napoli and was delighted by the welcome he received.

Insigne joined Toronto in 2022

Has featured 11 times in MLS

Six goals, two assists in that time

WHAT HAPPENED? The 31-year-old winger became the highest-paid player in MLS when he made the switch to Canada from Napoli in a free transfer in 2022. Insigne received a hero's welcome in Canada and he has been impressed by his experience in the United States league so far.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Always playing for Napoli, I've always been there. So when I came here and I saw that there were all these fans that welcomed me, and they’re from Italy, I was so impressed by it,” Insigne told MLSsoccer.com. “It was very flattering that people across the ocean knew who I am and were waiting for me.

"The easiest part was coming to Toronto, he welcome that everybody had for me and the support and faith they have in me. The most difficult part is me trying to exchange this faith, and providing them with results for my team, and earning their trust in me, not only outside but on the pitch. I'm determined and motivated to give back to the fans what they have been giving to me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Insigne has featured just 11 times in MLS since making the move last summer, but has scored six goals in that time. He will hope to build on that strong start when his side get the new campaign up and running in late-February.

WHAT NEXT FOR INSIGNE? The Italy international and his Toronto team-mates will kick-off the new MLS season on February 25 with a game against D.C. United.