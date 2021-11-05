The Premier League’s global appeal means that it will always be able to entice the best players and coaches onto its books, with many household names taking in iconic spells within English football.

It is becoming ever more difficult for managers to remain in one particular post for a prolonged period of time, with demands for immediate success ensuring that many clubs now operate a revolving door policy when it comes to those filling the dugout.

Plenty have, however, been able to deliver on expectations and oversee lengthy tenures, with Goal casting an eye over the five longest-serving reigns in Premier League history.

Who are the longest-serving Premier League managers in history?

Given that we are talking about the Premier League era, any time spent in a role prior to the introduction of a new division in 1992-93 is not taken into account.

That means that a certain Scot who spent 26 years in charge of Manchester United has to settle for second place on this roll of honour.

Sir Alex Ferguson spent 7,640 days calling the shots as a Premier League manager at Old Trafford, with a remarkable trophy haul that included 13 league titles and two Champions League crowns collected along the way.

Sir Alex Ferguson: Before and after Manchester United ⏩



𝙉𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙩𝙤 𝙗𝙚 𝙧𝙚𝙥𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙙. pic.twitter.com/XLUI0JTeS8 — Goal (@goal) October 21, 2021

He is, however, nudged from top spot in the longest-serving stakes by arch-rival Arsene Wenger, who arrived at Arsenal as a relative unknown in October 1996.

By the time he left north London close to 22 years later, the Gunners had helped themselves to three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups.

Completing the top five in the modern era are David Moyes, who is still going strong today at West Ham but has some way to go before he can claim to have matched his efforts at Everton, ex-Wimbledon boss Joe Kinnear and one-time West Ham manager Harry Redknapp – two men who went on to have much-travelled careers after putting down serious roots at London-based teams.

Manager Club Dates Spell in days Arsene Wenger Arsenal 1996-2018 7,894 Sir Alex Ferguson Manchester United 1992-2013 7,640 David Moyes Everton 2002-2013 4,096 Joe Kinnear Wimbledon 1992-1999 2,698 Harry Redknapp West Ham 1994-2001 2,464

Will a current Premier League coach break into the top five?

Of those coaches currently working in the English top-flight, Sean Dyche is the longest-serving in any given role.

Article continues below

He has been at Burnley since October 2012, but only secured them promotion into the top-flight back in 2016.

That means Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is the closest to breaking into the top five of all-time list, with the German tactician handed the reins at Anfield back in October 2015.

He is tied to a contract through to 2024, so should step up the charts at some point, while Pep Guardiola has been at Manchester City since the summer of 2016 and is tied to terms through to 2023.