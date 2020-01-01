Ljungberg leaves Arsenal to pursue management ambition away from Arteta’s side

The Swede, who starred for the Gunners as a player, took in a spell as caretaker boss on the back of Unai Emery’s dismissal at Emirates Stadium

Freddie Ljungberg has left his role as Mikel Arteta’s assistant at , with the Swede eager to find a managerial position of his own.

The Swede got a taste for life in a top job after being handed the Gunners’ reins in the wake of Unai Emery’s dismissal at Emirates Stadium in November 2019.

His appointment then was on a caretaker basis, with Arteta eventually appointed on a permanent deal.

Ljungberg’s services were retained, given the strong ties he boasts to Arsenal from his playing days.

He had previously spent time working in the club’s academy system, with a seamless step up made into the senior coaching fold.

The 43-year-old has enjoyed his time back in north London, and wishes the 2020 winners well, but is now looking to take his career in a different direction.

Ljungberg told Arsenal’s official website: “I have decided to leave my first-team assistant coaching role at Arsenal to progress my management experience.

“I have been involved with this club on and off since 1998 and am grateful for all the opportunities they have given me both as a player and as a coach.

“I wish Mikel and all the team every success for the season ahead. Thanks also to the fans for their constant support and for always being by my side. I hope we will all meet again soon.”

Technical director Edu said of Ljungberg’s departure: “We're really sad to see Freddie leave as we know how much he loves Arsenal.

“However, we know he has had various opportunities over the last 12 months and stuck to the job at Arsenal. Now he has the opportunity to consider other options, and it makes sense for his career at this time.

“Freddie has made a huge contribution in his coaching role, most importantly when he led the team during that difficult period between Unai's departure and Mikel's appointment.

“We will forever be grateful for what he did then and what he's done since but fully recognise his desire to move on and be a head coach himself.”

Arteta said of a man who has been working by his side as those calling the shots at Arsenal seek to get a fallen giant back on its feet: “Freddie has been a really important member of my team since my arrival.

“He did a great job picking the team up when Unai left and we all have 100 per cent respect for him as a man and a coach. I know I'll be facing him on the touchline in the future.”