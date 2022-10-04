Liverpool vs Rangers: Lineups & LIVE updates

Can Liverpool notch a crucial win against Rangers?

Jurgen Klopp's men will look to wake up from their slumber and gain a vital win in their UEFA Champions League encounter against Scottish outfit Rangers.

Liverpool drew their previous encounter in the Premier League against Brighton 3-3, continuing their slow start to the season which has laid bare their defensive woes.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men, however, come into this game on the back of a 4-0 win over Hearts.

Liverpool vs Rangers confirmed lineups

Liverpool XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Diaz; Nunez

Rangers XI (5-4-1): McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, King, Barisic; Tillman, Lundstrum, Davis, Kent; Morelos

Liverpool vs Rangers LIVE updates

Liverpool's upcoming fixtures

Liverpool have a tough challenge against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal in the Premier League following this clash.

However, Klopp's men need a win against Rangers. Klopp's side have kept just 2 clean sheets this season and currently sit second in their Champions League group, behind Napoli.