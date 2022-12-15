Liverpool vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch Liverpool against AC Milan on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Liverpool will play their second mid-season friendly against AC Milan on Friday afternoon at Al-Maktoum Stadium in Dubai.

The Reds suffered a 3-1 defeat to Lyon on Sunday with former Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette scoring a brace while Fabio Carvalho got on the scoresheet for the Merseyside outfit. Jurgen Klopp made several changes to his side in the second half as the focus was on performance and gametime rather than on the result.

Meanwhile, AC Milan went down 2-1 to current Premier League leaders Arsenal on Tuesday, which crowned Mikel Arteta's men the champions of the Dubai Super Cup. GOAL brings you details on how to watch this game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Liverpool vs AC Milan date & kick-off time

Game: Liverpool vs Lyon Date: December 16, 2022 Kick-off: 10:30 am ET / 3:30 pm GMT / 9:00 pm IST Venue: Al-Maktoum Stadium, Dubai

How to watch Liverpool vs Lyon on TV & live stream online

There is no telecast of the game it can be streamed live by registered users of the English club's official channel, LFCTV & LFCTV GO.

However, coverage in LFCTV GO will not be available in the MENA region due to broadcasting restrictions.

Indian fans can watch the friendly in Fan Code as well.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A LFCTV GO UK LFCTV LFCTV GO India N/A LFCTV GO, Fan Code

Liverpool squad & team news

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker and Jordan Henderson are unavailable for selection due to their participation in the 2022 World Cup. In addition, Arthur Melo and Diogo Jota remain injured.

Darwin Nunez has joined the camp and will be available for selection, however, Luis Diaz has suffered another setback with his knee injury, which has ruled him out until March 2023.

Liverpool possible XI: Kelleher; Ramsay, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Elliott, Thiago, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Nunez

Position Players Goalkeepers Adrian, Kelleher, Davies, Mrozek, Pitaluga. Defenders Gomez, Tsimikas, Ramsay, Robertson, Matip, Phillips, Chambers, Quansah. Midfielders Thiago, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Clark, Bajcetic, Cain, Corness. Forwards Firmino, Salah, Carvalho, Nunez, Gordon, Frauendorf, Stewart, Doak.

Milan squad and team news

Simon Kjaer, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alessandro Florenzi, Davide Calabria and Mike Maignan are unavailable through injury, while Olivier Giroud and Theo Hernandez are still In Qatar with the French National team.

Rafael Leao is on holiday after exiting the World Cup with Portugal at the quarter-final stage. However, Charles De Ketelaere has rejoined the squad after Belgium were eliminated at the group stage and is available.

Milan possible XI: Tatarusanu; Kalulu, Gabbia, Tomori, Thiaw; Bennacer, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Rebic; Origi