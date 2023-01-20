Liverpool tracking Mason Mount! Chelsea step up new contract efforts amid Reds interest

Chelsea have ramped up attempts to keep Mason Mount at the club, as Liverpool's interest in signing the midfielder this summer increases.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mount has 18 months left on his current deal, which places him as one of the club's lesser earners on £75,000 ($92,800) a week. Talks over an improved contract have so far proved unsuccessful, which TheGuardian reveals has led Liverpool to consider the England international as one of their summer targets. This news has set the alarm bells ringing at Stamford Bridge.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: That's because Mount has consistently been one of Chelsea's top performers since 2019, proven by his prominence across three managerial reigns. However, the 24-year-old is thought to want his displays rewarded by an improved deal. This would also offer him assurances amid a recent influx of creative talent in West London.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Meanwhile, Brighton rejected the Blues' £55m ($68m) offer for Moises Caicedo on Thursday. The Ecuadorian, alongside Mount and his England team-mate Jude Bellingham, all feature on Liverpool's midfield shortlist, as Jurgen Klopp looks to shift an ageing middle line in the summer. It is understood that Chelsea are willing to make Mount a sizeable offer, although with the threat of Liverpool lurking, they may not have time to wait.

WHAT NEXT? Talks between Mount and Chelsea are set to resume in the coming weeks, although it may take a while beyond that for a new deal to be finalised.