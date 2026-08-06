How to buy Liverpool tickets: prices, package deals, membership & season ticket information

Liverpool enter 2026/27 under new manager Andoni Iraola, brought in after a disastrous title defence saw Arne Slot sacked following a fifth-place finish. GOAL has everything you need to grab tickets at Anfield.

Liverpool's full 2026/27 Premier League fixture list

Date & Time Fixture Venue Competition Tickets Sun 23 Aug 2026, 16:30 Newcastle United vs Liverpool St. James' Park (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 29 Aug 2026, 15:00 Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Anfield (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 5 Sep 2026, 15:00 Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Portman Road (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 12 Sep 2026, 15:00 Liverpool vs Fulham Anfield (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 19 Sep 2026, 15:00 Bournemouth vs Liverpool Vitality Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 10 Oct 2026, 15:00 Liverpool vs Manchester City Anfield (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 17 Oct 2026, 15:00 Brentford vs Liverpool Gtech Community Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 24 Oct 2026, 15:00 Liverpool vs Brighton and Hove Albion Anfield (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 31 Oct 2026, 15:00 Liverpool vs Arsenal Anfield (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 7 Nov 2026, 15:00 Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Selhurst Park (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 21 Nov 2026, 15:00 Liverpool vs Manchester United Anfield (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 28 Nov 2026, 15:00 Everton vs Liverpool Hill Dickinson Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Wed 2 Dec 2026, 20:00 Liverpool vs Sunderland Anfield (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 5 Dec 2026, 15:00 Chelsea vs Liverpool Stamford Bridge (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 12 Dec 2026, 15:00 Liverpool vs Leeds United Anfield (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 19 Dec 2026, 15:00 Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Anfield (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 26 Dec 2026, 15:00 Hull City vs Liverpool MKM Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Wed 30 Dec 2026, 20:00 Aston Villa vs Liverpool Villa Park (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 2 Jan 2027, 15:00 Liverpool vs Coventry City Anfield (Home) Premier League Tickets Wed 6 Jan 2027, 20:00 Sunderland vs Liverpool Stadium of Light (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 16 Jan 2027, 15:00 Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Anfield (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 23 Jan 2027, 15:00 Manchester United vs Liverpool Old Trafford (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 30 Jan 2027, 15:00 Liverpool vs Everton Anfield (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 6 Feb 2027, 15:00 Arsenal vs Liverpool Emirates Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Wed 10 Feb 2027, 20:00 Coventry City vs Liverpool Coventry Building Society Arena (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 20 Feb 2027, 15:00 Liverpool vs Hull City Anfield (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 27 Feb 2027, 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Wed 3 Mar 2027, 20:00 Liverpool vs Aston Villa Anfield (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 13 Mar 2027, 15:00 Liverpool vs Ipswich Town Anfield (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 20 Mar 2027, 15:00 Fulham vs Liverpool Craven Cottage (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 10 Apr 2027, 15:00 Liverpool vs Newcastle United Anfield (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 17 Apr 2027, 15:00 Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool The City Ground (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 24 Apr 2027, 15:00 Leeds United vs Liverpool Elland Road (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 1 May 2027, 20:00 Liverpool vs Chelsea Anfield (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 8 May 2027, 15:00 Manchester City vs Liverpool Etihad Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 15 May 2027, 15:00 Liverpool vs Brentford Anfield (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 23 May 2027, 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool American Express Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Sun 30 May 2027, 16:00 Liverpool vs Bournemouth Anfield (Home) Premier League Tickets

Kick-off times are subject to change for TV broadcast selection. Liverpool also return to the Champions League this season, with fixtures confirmed after the league-phase draw.

How much are Liverpool tickets?

Prices vary by opponent and seat location, with marquee fixtures carrying premium pricing. Non-season ticket general admission tickets are sold in two waves through All Red Ticket Sales, with face-value tickets ranging from £30-£61. Secondary platforms such as StubHub may cost more than face value.

How can I get Liverpool away tickets?

Becoming a Liverpool FC member is the first step, with priority given to those who have attended away games before, based on a loyalty point system. Register interest in specific away games through the club's website or ticketing office; if successful, you'll be notified with purchase instructions.

How far in advance do Liverpool tickets go on sale?

Tickets typically go on sale four to six weeks before Premier League matches, though popular fixtures may release earlier. Cup competition sale dates vary and are announced on the club's official channels.

Season tickets are available via the Liverpool website before the season starts, though the waiting list currently stretches into the thousands and is not accepting new applications. Existing holders renew early in the year through May. The cheapest season ticket is around £713, the most expensive around £904.

Liverpool's 'Every Seat, Every Game' initiative lets fans return unused tickets to the club's official Ticket Exchange, accessible to All Red members, with tickets snapped up quickly closer to matchday.

Everything you need to know about Anfield Stadium

Liverpool have played at Anfield since 1892, making it one of the oldest and most storied grounds in English football. Renowned for its atmosphere, particularly around the Kop end, the stadium has been developed in stages rather than replaced, preserving its character while gradually growing its capacity.

A 2016 redevelopment of the Main Stand pushed capacity to just over 53,000, and the more recent expansion of the Anfield Road Stand added a new upper tier, bringing the total to approximately 61,276, its highest capacity in the stadium's history and enough to make Anfield the fifth-largest ground in the Premier League. The project, first approved back in 2021, was completed in stages and formally signed off after Liverpool City Council issued a General Safety Certificate. As of now, the club has no further expansion plans on the table, with recent investment instead focused on regeneration projects in the surrounding community.