Liverpool teenagers Jones and Williams combine to make Champions League history

The pair produced the only goal of the game as the Reds sealed their place in the next round of the competition with victory over Ajax at Anfield

Neco Williams and Curtis Jones made history when they combined for the winning goal in the 1-0 win against in the on Wednesday.

The Reds booked their place in the last-16 of the competition when Williams' cross was met at the back post by Jones to knock into the visitors' net.

It is the first time two teenagers have combined to score a Champions League goal for the Anfield side, as a Liverpool team missing several big names including Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara and James Milner managed to find their way to a crucial victory.

Jones, 19, is now the third youngest Liverpool player to find the net in Europe's premier club competition, with only David N'Gog and Trent Alexander-Arnold having struck at an earlier age.

Meanwhile, Caoimhin Kelleher, who was drafted in to take Alisson Becker's place between the posts after the star picked up an injury, became just the second Reds goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in his Champions League debut. Chris Kirkland was the last to do so - against in 2002.

"It was an amazing one for me, to make my debut in a Champions League game was massive and we got the win and qualifed. A great night," the 22-year-old shot stopper told BT Sport after the match. "That's what I'm there for, I work every day in training to make sure I am ready and I was able to make a good few saves.

"It's quite easy for me with the players in front of me, they give me good options. We are not here to take part, the young players want to push and play as many games as we can. My phone has been hot since I got in tonight, thanks for all the support."

Liverpool are top of Group D with 12 points from five matches and will conclude the round with a trip to to face Midtjylland next week. They will then await the round of 16 draw, aiming to go beyond that stage having lost to in the first knockout round last season.

Before that, however, Jurgen Klopp's team will host in the Premier League on Sunday.