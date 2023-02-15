Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel told GOAL he believes the club is on the right track towards attracting top players like Jude Bellingham.

Schmeichel cautiously optimistic about Man Utd

Believes better days and bigger signings are coming

Red Devils set to face Barcelona in Europa League

WHAT HAPPENED? After several frustrating seasons at Old Trafford, Erik ten Hag has brought a bit of optimism to the red side of Manchester. The club currently sits third in the Premier League and remain alive in Europe, although they face a marquee Europa League tie with Barcelona on Thursday.

Meanwhile, some of the club's rivals have struggled, with Liverpool and Chelsea having down years. Manchester City, meanwhile, face the looming threat of potential punishments from the Premier League for violating financial rules.

And, in Schmeichel's eyes, the pendulum may be swinging back towards Man Utd, who could start to become attractive to top stars once again after falling behind rivals in recent seasons.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The atmosphere is there, all of the good stuff is there, the mentality," said Schmeichel, who is working as an analyst for CBS Sports/Paramount+ as part of their coverage for the UEFA Champions League. "Now, what can that bring to the team? We get to play in Barcelona next Thursday. Of course, there are Premier League games in between, but there is another test. Can we bring it into those games as well? Because, of course, we want to do well in Europe. We want to do well in Europe because we want to show the footballing world that Manchester United, we're on our way back. It's taken a long time. We're on our way back. We're not rushing, but we are on our way back and we are an attractive place for the greatest footballers of this world to come and play for us.

"One of the things Jamie [Carragher] has said about Liverpool signing Jude Bellingham, he would be perfect for us, but we're not attractive enough [right now] because we're not in that position. But you can imagine a situation where Liverpool aren't in the Champions League and Manchester United are then all of a sudden we might be more attractive. And of course with the situation of Man City as well, we might be that club, so it's very important for us now to keep on track steadily."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have made several shrewd signings over the last year or so, allowing them to move closer to the Premier League's elite. Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen, Antony and Tyrell Malacia have all been brought in to play key roles, while Marcus Rashford has replaced the goals lost when the club decided to move on without Cristiano Ronaldo. As Schmeichel said, though, it's a long road back

IN A PHOTO:

Getty/GOAL

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? After facing Barca at the Camp Nou on Thursday, the Red Devils will return to Old Trafford on Sunday when they host Leicester.