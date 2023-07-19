Liverpool target Cheick Doucoure as Fabinho & Jordan Henderson near transfers to Saudi Arabia - but Crystal Palace star could cost £50m

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure as Jordan Henderson and Fabinho near exits from Anfield.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Athletic reports that Liverpool have targeted Doucoure this summer, but the midfielder has only been at Palace for one season, having arrived from Lens last summer for £26m ($34m), and the Eagles value him at £50 million. The club have already signed Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister this summer but they have been forced into a rethink when it comes to their transfer strategy.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both Henderson and Fabinho have interest from Saudi Arabia. The England international is wanted by Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq, but the two clubs have yet to reach an agreement; Liverpool value their captain at £20m ($26m). Fabinho is in talks over a £40m ($51m) move to Al-Ittihad and has missed the club's pre-season tour of Germany as he discusses the move.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Should both Fabinho and Henderson leave, Liverpool would be light in midfield and have subsequently targeted Doucoure, but they have plenty of options. Per The Athletic report, they are also interested in Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips, Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch, Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat and Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara.

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool will hope to gain some clarity over the futures of Henderson and Fabinho before following up their interest in another new midfielder.