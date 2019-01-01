Liverpool star Salah stretchered off after head injury

The Egypt international went down after colliding with Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka in the second half against the Magpies

Mohamed Salah was stretchered off with a head injury after a collision with Martin Dubravka in the second half of the Premier League clash between Newcastle and .

With the game 2-2, Salah was looking to challenge for a ball into the area but was hit by Newcastle goalkeeper Dubravka's hip as the keeper punched the ball clear.

The Premier League golden boot leader was down for several minutes and then was taken off via a stretcher in the 73rd minute, replaced by Divock Origi.

Klopp was cryptic in his evaluation post-match telling reporters on Salah's injury: "We have to see. He got a proper knock on the head and we have to make a proper assessment."

The German also revealed Salah watched the remainder of the match from the dressing room and was "OK", and thus did not require a hospital evaluation.

Liverpool entered the match needing a victory to increase the pressure on in the title race, as three points would put the Reds on top ahead of the reigning champions’ match against Leicester on Monday.

Virgil van Dijk put Liverpool ahead in the early going, only for Christian Atsu to bring Newcastle back with an equaliser seven minutes later.

However, Salah would have his bright moment in the match just eight minutes after that goal, as he finished off a cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold to put Liverpool back in front.

The goal was Salah's 22nd of the season, increasing his advantage in the Premier League golden boot race over team-mate Sadio Mane and City's Sergio Aguero, who each have 20.

However, Salomon Rondon found another equaliser in the 54th minute for the Magpies to put Liverpool's title hopes in jeopardy.

The Reds season appeared to take another hit when Salah was on the wrong end of a collision as Dubravka charged off his line to punch a delivery in the area clear.

The star was attended to by the Liverpool medical staff and was not risked, as he was carried off, though he appeared to be conscious.

And as it turned out, it was substitute Origi who would deliver the final word on the proceedings.

Origi got to the end of a Xherdan Shaqiri free-kick in the 86th minute that appeared to deflect in off a Newcastle defender. However the Belgian was given credit for the goal, which put Liverpool up 3-2 in the contest and earned them three points.

The victory ensures the Premier League title race will go down to the final day of the season, though the Reds will no doubt face concern over the health of their star attacker.

Liverpool face at Anfield on Tuesday, looking to erase a 3-0 first-leg deficit, then host on the final day of the league season.