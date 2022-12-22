Liverpool rule out injured Roberto Firmino for Carabao Cup match vs Man City

Roberto Firmino has been ruled out of Liverpool's Carabao Cup last-16 clash against Manchester City on Thursday due to a calf problem.

WHAT HAPPENED? The injury was sustained in training ahead of Thursday's blockbuster league cup clash, leaving Jurgen Klopp with few offensive options. The German is already without Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz to calf and knee issues, respectively, with the latter star having his return date pushed back to March after it was revealed he would need surgery.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alongside Liverpool's injury woes up front, Firmino joins Joel Matip, Naby Keita, Arthur Melo and James Milner on an ever-growing injury list, as Klopp also ruled out defender Virgil van Dijk for the tie after his World Cup exploits with the Netherlands. Manchester City, meanwhile, will only be without forward Julian Alvarez as he returns late from international duty following Argentina's triumph in the final.

WHAT NEXT FOR FIRMINO? With little news on the severity of the injury, Firmino will hope to be back in action for Liverpool's Premier League return against Aston Villa on Boxing Day.