Liverpool record biggest EVER win over Man Utd as Gakpo, Nunez, Salah & Firmino all get on the scoresheet

Liverpool recorded their biggest ever victory over Manchester United on Sunday as they ran out 7-0 winners at Anfield.

  • Reds were ten points behind United
  • Close game expected
  • Wasn't the case in historical thrashing

WHAT HAPPENED? Going into the game, some may have had the title-challenging Red Devils are the slight favourites against Jurgen Klopp's men who've struggled for consistency this term. However, after a close first 43 minutes, Cody Gakpo opened the scoring and the floodgates for Liverpool, who netted a further six goals in the second half with Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah also finding the net before Roberto Firmino added the cherry on top.

More to follow...

