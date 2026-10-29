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Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Fourth RoundGetty Images
Muhammad Zaki

Liverpool penalty notes were WRONG! Giorgi Mamardashvili reveals he IGNORED tactical research to to sink Chelsea in Carabao Cup shootout

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Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has made the shock revelation that the tactical notes provided by the club's coaching staff were completely incorrect during their Carabao Cup shootout win over Chelsea. The Georgian international became the hero at Anfield despite the data failure, proving that sometimes raw instinct outweighs even the most detailed pre-match preparation.

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Shootout drama at Anfield

Liverpool secured a dramatic Carabao Cup victory over Chelsea on Wednesday night following a tense 1-1 draw in normal time. With the tie forced to penalties, the spotlight turned to second-choice goalkeeper Mamardashvili, who stepped up in Alisson's absence to deliver a match-winning display.

The shootout was not without early setbacks for the hosts, as both Kostas Tsimikas and Ryan Gravenberch failed to convert from 12 yards. However, Mamardashvili maintained his composure amidst the chaos, producing the defining moment when he denied Emmanuel Emegha. That crucial stop paved the way for Joe Gomez to fire home the winning penalty before Wesley Fofana missed his spot-kick.

Iraola praises his deputy goalkeeper

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola was quick to highlight his goalkeeper's psychological resilience and immense focus during the high-stakes finale. The manager also noted the Georgian's impressive earlier display against Tottenham when reflecting on his cup heroics.

"He had a really good performance against Spurs in the first game," Iraola explained. "Before the penalties I told him: 'We need to save two.' He said: 'We have to allow somebody to miss a penalty.'"

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Despite acknowledging the role of pre-match data, Iraola praised the shot-stopper's overall instincts and unwavering focus. "Overall, he guessed a lot of the penalties even if he didn't stop many," he added. "Every team has the research. Sometimes the players change. Giorgi has been close to a lot of them. It's not like the game is finished. You have to keep the concentration level, you have to focus on the things you have to control. I think Giorgi was close to stopping a lot of the shots. He did a very good job."

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Mamardashvili dismisses data

Despite Iraola's nod to pre-match preparations, Mamardashvili offered a blunt assessment of the club's penalty research. Speaking to ITV, the Georgian revealed that the detailed information provided regarding Chelsea's takers was completely inaccurate.

"I had this paper as well, but everything was wrong!" he admitted. When pressed on whether the tactical notes helped him at all, the shot-stopper offered a definitive: "No."

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Instead, the goalkeeper relied on pure instinct and physical cues to make his decisive stop against Emegha. "Before the shot I was looking at his [standing] leg, where he puts it down. I decided to go to my right side," Mamardashvili explained. Looking back on his match-winning contribution, he concluded: "I wanted to save more but sometimes one is enough."

Building on Carabao Cup success

By conquering Chelsea in such dramatic fashion, Liverpool have secured their progression in the Carabao Cup while highlighting the immense depth within their squad. The victory proves they can rely on key deputy figures to deliver under extreme pressure when first-team regulars are unavailable.

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With confidence bolstered by this resilient performance, the team will look to carry their shootout momentum forward. The character shown to overcome missed penalties and flawed tactical data will serve as a crucial psychological boost as domestic fixtures begin to pile up.

Zaki's love for football was rooted in Chelsea, specifically when he was captivated by Gianfranco Zola - not only for his magic on the field but also because the legend's name sounded so pleasant to his ears. A few years later, the 2002 World Cup introduced him to Oliver Kahn, the goalkeeper who became Zaki's second love in football, even though Germany went home empty-handed at that time.

The most memorable moment for Zaki happened much closer to home: standing in the south stands of Maguwoharjo, witnessing PSS Sleman lift the 2013 First Division trophy. The euphoria of victory turned bitter as dualism prevented Si Elang Jawa from being promoted.

Zaki's areas of expertise at GOAL include:

  • Analysis of European football tactics, including the Premier League and Champions League
  • Coverage of player transfer news & club financial regulation dynamics
  • International football editorials: player biographies, legend stories, and hidden young talents
  • Player rating & performance assessment with both analytical and narrative approaches

Zaki's All-Time XI (4-2-3-1)

Oliver Kahn; Cafu, John Terry, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini; Xavi Hernandez, Claude Makelele; Lionel Messi, Eric Cantona, Eden Hazard; Marco van Basten