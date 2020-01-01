Liverpool considering offer for teenage goalkeeper Cendon after he trains with Jurgen Klopp's first team squad

The 19-year-old Spaniard has joined up with the Reds at their pre-season camp in Austria, and sources have told Goal he has impressed staff

are running the rule over young goalkeeper Javier Cendon, who is training with Jurgen Klopp’s first-team squad.

The 19-year-old Spaniard has joined up with the Reds at their pre-season camp in , and sources have told Goal he has impressed staff, including goalkeeping coach John Achterberg, with his displays.

Liverpool are now considering whether to offer the teenager a contract upon their return to Merseyside later this week.

Cendon left at the end of last season, and would be seen as a possible option for Barry Lewtas’ under-23 squad rather than a first-team player. He is expected to be given the chance to continue training at Melwood while the club make a decision.

Liverpool are well stocked in terms of senior goalkeepers, with Adrian set to be understudy to Alisson Becker once again. Caoimhin Kelleher, who made four senior appearances last season, will again be third choice.

Kamil Grabara, the under-21 international, is expected to depart on loan, with Hamburg and Salonika among those interested in signing the 21-year-old. Grabara spent last season at Huddersfield, and also has suitors in the Championship.

Loris Karius will be sold if a buyer can be found. The German has been with the squad in Austria, but was not involved in Saturday’s friendly against Salzburg – Alisson and Adrian shared duties while Kelleher was an unused substitute – and has been told he has no future at the club.

are among the clubs to have made enquiries, though Karius himself has insisted he is in no rush to make a decision.

At academy level, Liverpool released three goalkeepers over the summer, with Shamal George, Dan Atherton and Kai McKenzie-Lyle all departing.

Fabian Mrozek, a 16-year-old, was signed from FC Wroclaw and will join up with the under-18s. The Reds already have two more young Poles, Viteszlav Jaros and Jakub Ojrzynski, competing for places at under-23 level, along with Ben Winterbottom, signed from Blackburn last year.

Cendon, meanwhile, was part of the Villarreal under-19 squad which reached the final of the Dallas Cup last year, and has represented at youth level.