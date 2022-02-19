Liverpool duo Mane & Salah set Premier League record with goals against Norwich

Anfield was treated to a familiar yet always welcome sight on Saturday, as Liverpool strike duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah both found the net to steer the Reds to victory over Norwich.

Jurgen Klopp's men had to come back from behind to beat the Canaries 3-1, with the Senegal and Egypt internationals once more proving vital.

In turning the tables on the visitors, Mane and Salah also secured themselves a piece of Premier League history.

The perfect pair

Liverpool were made to work hard for their three points at Anfield against a Norwich side fighting desperately against a swift return to the Championship following last year's promotion.

The away side were even dreaming of a famous upset when Milot Rashica opened the scoring just after half-time.

That goal seemed to sting the Reds into action, and Mane and Salah later struck between three minutes of each other to put their side in control.

30 - Today is the 30th time that both Mo Salah and Sadio Mané have scored in the same Premier League match for Liverpool - the most of any pair of players for a side in the competition's history. Buddies. pic.twitter.com/4Unn5p8hsz — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 19, 2022

It was the 30th time the pair have both netted in the same Premier League game, a mark that no other partnership has managed in the competition's history.

LUIS DIAZ HAS HIS FIRST LIVERPOOL GOAL🕺 pic.twitter.com/HMd7UJbGtB — GOAL (@goal) February 19, 2022

The win was then made secure with nine minutes left to play by Luis Diaz, the ex-Porto star scoring his first goal for his new club since signing in January.

The bigger picture

Mane and Salah are now old hands at Anfield, having joined the club within a season of each other.

The Senegal star arrived from Southampton in 2016, while his partner was signed from Roma the following summer.

Together, and along with stars like Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and now Diaz in the forward line, they have transformed Liverpool into one of the deadliest teams in world football in front of goal and played starring roles in their capture of the 2018-19 Champions League and 2019-20 Premier League titles.

Mane now boasts 108 goals in 246 appearances in all competitions for the club, while Salah netted his 150th Liverpool goal on Saturday, a tally he has reached in just 233 games.

In doing so, Salah became the second fastest to reach that milestone after Roger Hunt, who achieved the feat in 226 appearances.

