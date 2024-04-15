'His name is Lucho' - Liverpool Luis Diaz chant lyrics, video, song tune & meaning explained

The full lyrics to Liverpool fans' song about their favourite Colombian footballer.

It did not take Luis Diaz long to work his way into the hearts of Liverpool fans following his big-money arrival from Porto in January 2022.

The Colombia international's exploits on the wing for the Reds helped clinch silverware in the form of the FA Cup and a League Cup in his first season, with his stock rising ever since.

Naturally, then, the Anfield faithful have repaid those performances by immortalising the attacker in song. Here, GOAL brings you the full lyrics of the Luis Diaz song, plus video and more.

Liverpool Luis Diaz chant lyrics

His name is Luis,

He's from Barrancas,

And he plays for Liverpool

His name is Lucho,

He came from Porto,

He came to score, came to score

Came to score, score, score

La, la, la, la-la!

La, la, la, la-la!

La, la, la, la!

La, la, la!

La, la, la, la, la!

Luis Diaz!

He's from Barrancas!

And he plays for Liverpool!

Luis Diaz song video

You can see a video of Liverpool singer Andy Hodgson singing the Luis Diaz chant below.

What is the tune for the Luis Diaz song?

The Liverpool chant for Luis Diaz is set to the tune of the famous Italian resistance song, 'Bella Ciao', which translates to English as 'Goodbye, My Beautiful'.

Dedicated to the Italian partisans who fought against the invasion of forces from Nazi Germany, it has been recorded by many different musical artists over the years, including Giovanna Daffini, Manu Chao and Tom Waits.

Due to its origins, it has continued to be used by groups as a hymn of resistance and strength in times of social difficulty.

Prior to its adoption as a tune for a song dedicated to Luis Diaz, it was also deployed by football fans in Argentina, Brazil and the United States.

You can listen to the song in the video above.

