Liverpool-linked Ryan Gravenberch admits he's unhappy at Bayern: 'This role does not match my expectations'

Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch has insisted he wants to play every week, further stoking talk of a potential summer transfer to Liverpool.

WHAT HAPPENED? Gravenberch has only started once in the Bundesliga since moving to Bayern last summer. He's not exactly been a regular off the bench, either, settling for a total of 364 minutes thus far. And the 20-year-old has now made it clear that he wants to be playing more consistently.

WHAT THEY SAID: "A year of training and playing at top level is beautiful and instructive," Gravenberch told VI. "Although playing, it is mainly training. That has to change next season, then I really want to play weekly again.

"I haven't spoken to the club management yet, so just wait and see what happens. But it is clear that this role does not match my expectations."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gravenberch has been linked with a move away from Bayern in recent weeks. Liverpool appear to be front runners, but Premier League rivals Arsenal and Manchester United are also reportedly in the mix for his signature.

WHAT NEXT? Gravenberch's future is uncertain. Manager Thomas Tuchel has highlighted his quality in recent weeks, but has shown little indication that an expanded role at the club is imminent. Bayern are due back in Bundesliga action at home to Hertha on Sunday, and must win to stay within touching distance of current Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund.