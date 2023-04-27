Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher's son James given new contract by Wigan as club tout his 'great future'

James Carragher, son of Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, has signed a contract extension with Wigan after a strong start to his professional career.

WHAT HAPPENED? Wigan Athletic have confirmed that Carragher has signed a contract extension with the club through to 2025, having inked his first professional deal in 2021. The 20-year-old spent the first half of the current season on loan in the National League with Oldham Athletic, before returning to Wigan after suffering an injury.

Carragher began his career with Liverpool, the club where his father spent his entire playing career and is now considered a legend, but joined Wigan after playing with the Reds up to Under-14 level.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Latics manager Shaun Maloney told the club's official website: “James is a talented young central defender who has a great future ahead of him. The pathway from the Academy is already there for all to see and James has an opportunity to play a big part in the first team next season if he continues to work hard. I’m looking forward to working with him.”

AND WHAT'S MORE: Carragher has made five appearances for Wigan's first-team since his debut in 2021, but finds himself injured at a time where the Latics are in danger of relegation from the Championship.

Wigan sit bottom of the table, though they have won each of their last two games.

WHAT NEXT? Carragher has time on his side to make a name for himself at Wigan in the coming years, with a view to climbing the English footballing ladder.