Liverpool confirm Sturridge and Moreno departures

The striker and the full-back leave the club after both were on the bench for the Reds' Champions League triumph on Saturday

Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno will be leaving the club this summer upon the expiration of their contracts.

“The most important words to say to these two remarkable players is ‘thank you,'" Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told the club's official website.

“They were here when I arrived as manager and during that period they - as much as anyone - helped to establish us as a team that would be heading in the right direction.

"Without them we wouldn’t be the team and club we are in this moment."

Sturridge, 29, joined Liverpool from in 2013 and scored 67 times in 160 appearances for the Reds.

The international was prolific at times during his spell at Anfield, but injuries ultimately cost him a chance to be a regular during the end of his time with the club.

In his final season with Liverpool, Sturridge scored four goals in 27 appearances, most of which came from the bench.

“Daniel has earned the right to be considered a modern-day Liverpool great, I would think," Klopp said.

"He came to the club while we were trying to rebuild and re-establish ourselves. Some of the goals he has scored for Liverpool were so, so, so important."

Moreno, 26, joined Liverpool from in August 2014 and has played for the club 141 times.

“Alberto is a person whose personality is reflected in how he plays," Klopp said.

"Full of life, full of energy, always positive. An unbelievable character who is always willing to give all of himself for the team."

Moreno also saw his minutes diminish toward the end of his Liverpool career, as Andy Robertson's emergence meant the left-back made just two Premier League appearances in 2018-19.

Both Moreno and Sturridge were unused substitutes on Saturday as Liverpool defeated 2-0 in Madrid to clinch the title.

“We will miss them of course, but we can say farewell with the best words possible: Guys, you leave as European champions," Klopp said.