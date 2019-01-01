Liverpool confirm £19m sale of Solanke to Bournemouth

The striker will see his time at Anfield come to an end with a move to the south coast

Liverpool have confirmed the sale of striker Dominic Solanke to Bournemouth.

Goal had earlier revealed how Solanke was closing on a Liverpool exit, with Brighton having been keen on a deal, with another team also working to secure his signature.

It now appears Eddie Howe's Bournemouth was that club and eventually won the race to his signature for a fee reported to be in the region of £19m.

.@DomSolanke has sealed a permanent transfer to @afcbournemouth.



Everybody at #LFC thanks Dom for his contribution to the Reds and wishes him the best of luck for the future. 🙌 https://t.co/kCo6wqpzWX — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 4, 2019

