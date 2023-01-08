'It's a goal' - Liverpool boss Klopp gives verdict on Wolves' controversially disallowed winner

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits he thought Wolves' controversially disallowed winner should have stood during Saturday's FA Cup clash.

WHAT HAPPENED? Wolves defender Toti Gomes thought he had clinched victory after finding the net with a backheel but it was ruled out when Matheus Nunes was deemed to be offside. However, there was confusion as VAR had no camera angle available with any evidence to overturn the linesman's decision.

WHAT THEY SAID: After the game, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said: "I don’t really know. On the pitch I couldn’t see it, so I had no idea. For me, I thought it's a goal. It was the player in the left corner who might have been offside. We have one angle, which I saw in the dressing room, where it could be offside but I would not swear on it, or however you say that, but it could be.

"But I think this angle the VAR didn't have, if I'm right, that’s what I heard. I don’t know how these things can happen, but it happened. So, I understand the frustration of Wolves because you want to have the right decision in these moments, like we wanted the right decision back then."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui was outraged by the decision, though corner taker Matheus Nunes was said to be offside when the ball landed at his feet after Liverpool cleared. Wolves had to settle for a 2-2 draw and replay and the incident has led to more debate around the use of VAR.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL AND WOLVES? The two teams will meet again in a replay at Molineux in the week commencing January 16.