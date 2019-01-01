Liverpool boss Klopp confirms new contract talks with Milner

The veteran's deal is set to expire at the end of the season, but his manager is optimistic he will be staying longer at Anfield

manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the club are in talks with James Milner over a new contract.

Milner, 33, joined the Reds from in 2015 and has become an integral part of the team both on the pitch and off.

Last season the veteran made 45 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions, helping the club to the title and a second-place Premier League finish, one point behind Manchester City.

With Milner's current deal set to expire at the end of the season, he is free to sign a pre-contract with a new club in January.

Klopp, however, is optimistic that Milner will extend his stay at Anfield.

“Nobody is nervous, we are in talks constantly,” Klopp said. “It is really early and we have time to do things with all the players, the relationship is very trustful. We don't hide information from them, they know always about the situation.

"He just loves what he is doing. He has gone through it all. He did it the hard way with all his clubs, Newcastle, and so on and then with Manchester City he was not a regular starter - he was on the bench and I am not sure if he was ever not in the squad but maybe he had that experience as well one time."

Milner has become a mainstay with Liverpool due to his work-rate, professionalism, and ability to play in nearly every position on the pitch.

“He is now really calm and fine with his career and how it has worked out, but he is still there making the next step," Klopp said.

"He is very ambitious and that is his nature and that helps a lot for us. It makes it even more important because he can play five positions.

"He is incredibly important for us and that is how it is. It should not be a surprise he is like this. It is an important time for him of course and we will see how we deal with that.”

Milner has played in five of Liverpool's six Premier League matches thus far, though he has only made one start.

The Reds will look to make it seven wins from seven league matches on Saturday when they take on at Bramall Lane.