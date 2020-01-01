‘Liverpool will be angry at not landing more trophies’ – Souness wants Reds to be ‘serial winners’

A man who enjoyed plenty of success at Anfield during his playing days believes a star-studded squad should have more honours to their name

may be revelling in a Premier League title triumph, but Graeme Souness says a star-studded squad will be “angry” at having not won more when at the peak of their powers.

There is still time for Jurgen Klopp’s record-breaking side to add to their medal collection.

They have already savoured , UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup success over the course of the last year.

More teams

A first English top-flight crown in 30 years has now been added to the roll of honour, with the Reds proving to be a dominant force on a domestic scene in 2019-20.

They have, however, experienced plenty of trophy pain in the recent past, with final heartache suffered in the League Cup and while also falling agonisingly short in a 2018-19 title bid.

Souness, who collected 11 major honours during his playing days at Anfield, is delighted to see Liverpool thriving once again, but feels they could have achieved even more.

The Reds legend told Sky Sports: “They won the Champions League last year and now they have won the Premier League title, but I still think Jurgen Klopp will look back at this period and feel they should have won more than two major trophies.

“Okay, there was the Club World Cup as well, but to have been so good and so consistent and yet only won two big trophies, I think the players have got to be a bit angry at themselves about that.

“The challenge for them now is to win the big trophies consistently and establish prolonged dominance like the Liverpool teams of the past.

“In five years, if they have dominated the Premier League, if they have dominated the Champions League, then they can be considered as good as any team Liverpool has ever had. But to become a legendary team, you’ve got to become serial winners.”

Liverpool are well set to establish another dynasty on Merseyside, with many of their key men at a perfect age in which to take their games to even greater heights.

Souness hopes to see them deliver on that promise, adding: “What I would say is that, given the ages of the players in that Liverpool squad now, given where they are, given the manager they’ve got and the structure in place around the team, they have the potential to go on and become serial winners.

“These players, especially the goalkeeper and the defenders, could play together for another five years easily. That is a great place to be in, knowing you’ve got that foundation.

“The signings they have made have been off the charts and Jurgen deserves huge credit for the work he has done.”