Liverpool in advanced talks over £50m Gakpo transfer as Reds look to beat Man Utd to signing of Netherlands star

WHAT'S HAPPENING? GOAL understands that the Reds have made their move for the Netherlands international, and that a deal could be finalised in time for the opening of the transfer window later this week. Liverpool will pay £37m (44m) up front for the winger, rising to £50m with add-ons.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gakpo had been identified as a potential target for the summer, but Liverpool have accelerated their interest having been informed that PSV are open to selling the 23-year-old in January, and with their need for attacking reinforcements heightened by injuries to Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota.

AND WHAT'S MORE: United are still keen to land Gakpo, but Liverpool’s negotiations with PSV have reached an advanced stage over the last 72 hours, and the Reds are now confident they can complete a deal which would be seen as a significant coup, similar to when they beat Tottenham to the signing of Diaz last January.

THE VERDICT: "Hopefully we can welcome some new players..."

Virgil Van Dijk clearly knew something as he conducted his post-match interview after Liverpool's 3-1 win at Aston Villa. It isn't the new midfielder everyone has been expecting the Reds to go for in January, but a deal for Cody Gakpo, if it is finalised, represents a welcome boost for a squad in need of an injection of quality and freshness.

The Netherlands international was one of the stars of the World Cup in Qatar, and has been in scintillating form for PSV. Crucially, he is capable of operating across the forward line, providing the kind of versatility Liverpool crave, and his age, 23, means there is room for improvement too, as there is with Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Fabio Carvalho and Diogo Jota, the club's last four attacking signings.

Liverpool, it is understood, would have moved for Gakpo in the summer but have brought forward their interest, as they did with Diaz a year ago. They beat Spurs to that signing, but it's Manchester United this time around. So if they can get it over the line, it'll be even sweeter for Klopp and Co.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Before they can bring in the Dutch attacker, the Reds will come up against Leicester in their final Premier League match of 2022 on December 30.