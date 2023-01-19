Liverpool climb above Man Utd as City remain world's richest club in 2023 Deloitte Football Money League

Liverpool have moved above Manchester United for the first time in the Deloitte Money League, but Manchester City remain the world’s richest club.

Premier League dominates top 20

Real Madrid above Barcelona

Ligue 1 giants PSG take fifth spot

WHAT HAPPENED? More than half of the clubs in the top 20 are from the Premier League, with 11 teams making that cut as the dominance of English football when it comes to monetary matters is highlighted by Deloitte. City lead the way after generating £619.1 million in 2021-22, with Liverpool (£594.3m) up to third as United (£583.2m) slip to fourth.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real Madrid (£604.5m) at the closest challengers to City, as their Clasico rivals Barcelona (£540.5m) drop to seventh, with Ligue 1 heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain (£554m) completing the top five.

You can see the full list of the top 20 richest teams below.

Rank Club League Revenue 2021-22 1 Manchester City Premier League £619.1m 2 Real Madrid La Liga £604.5m 3 Liverpool Premier League £594.3m 4 Manchester United Premier League £583.2m 5 Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 £554m 6 Bayern Munich Bundesliga £553.5m 7 Barcelona La Liga £540.5m 8 Chelsea Premier League £481.3m 9 Tottenham Premier League £442.8m 10 Arsenal Premier League £367.1m 11 Juventus Serie A £339.3m 12 Atletico Madrid La Liga £333.6m 13 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga £302.2m 14 Inter Serie A £261.2m 15 West Ham Premier League £255.1m 16 AC Milan Serie A £224.4m 17 Leicester City Premier League £213.6m 18 Leeds United Premier League £189.2 19 Everton Premier League £181m 20 Newcastle United Premier League £179.8m

WHAT THEY SAID?: Tim Bridge, head of Deloitte’s Sports Business Group, has said of the Premier League potentially filling 20 of the top 30 spots – up from 16 at present - at some stage in the near future: “The Premier League model is just so appealing to external markets. There is a danger that (the gap) isn’t bridgeable now for the other leagues.

"You really need one of those other leagues to take ‘first mover advantage’ around something like new technology or to embrace or embark on a new internationalisation strategy – is there a way for them to go maybe direct to consumer in certain markets via their own app, or via their own production capabilities, and engage with that market and the individuals within it in a way that enables them to leverage all the products and opportunities? It’s certainly a big, big challenge.”

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal, West Ham, Leicester, Leeds, Everton and Newcastle also occupy spots inside the Deloitte Football Money League top 20, with the spending power of teams in the Premier League being showcased once again in the January transfer window of 2023.