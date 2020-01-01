‘Liverpool’s class of 2020 will always be remembered’ – Fabinho proud of Premier League title winners

The Brazilian midfielder has helped to end a long wait for domestic supremacy in England, with his decision to move to Anfield being justified

’s Premier League title-winning efforts in 2020 mean that they will “always be remembered”, says Fabinho, with the record books having been rewritten by Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Reds fell agonisingly short of claiming a domestic crown in 2019 as pipped them to the post by a solitary point.

Rather than wallow in the pain of that disappointment, Klopp’s side dusted themselves down and landed glory.

Major silverware has been secured on a regular basis since then, with a 30-year wait for English top-flight supremacy brought to a close along the way.

With the men from Merseyside back on top of the global game, Fabinho believes the legacy of those who helped to return Liverpool to that perch will stand the test of time.

The international told the Reds’ official website: "We may not have realised this importance yet but I think we will always be remembered because we were the first Liverpool squad to win the championship since it became the Premier League.

"This club has a lot of history and has won many trophies as well, but this one is perhaps a little bit more special due to the long period we've spent without a league title.

"Liverpool supporters have been waiting for this title for a long time and unfortunately they could not be inside the stadium with us [due to coronavirus restrictions], but certainly everyone in their houses celebrated a lot.

"We absolutely have to celebrate because the way we conquered, with the huge points difference between us and second place, is really something to celebrate."

Fabinho has seen the success enjoyed by Liverpool justify his decision to join the Reds in the summer of 2018 when he had other options to consider.

The versatile 26-year-old added on being at Anfield: "Liverpool is very important to me.

"When I decided to leave , I wanted to go to an important football club, that fought for huge goals, and here at Liverpool I managed to do all these things.

"I've also arrived at a football club where the atmosphere and the squad are great. I've learnt a lot from the technical staff as well.

"I've really managed to learn more at this club and understand the supporters' love closely.

"So I am very grateful for all these experiences I've had living here and I hope to achieve more."