Scott Parker said he is already discussing plans for next season, including recruitment, with 's board despite his position as manager on a permanent basis not yet being confirmed.

The Cottagers picked up their first Premier League away win of 2018-19 after Aleksandar Mitrovic's second-half penalty earned them a 1-0 success over Bournemouth one week after they beat 2-0 at home.

Back-to-back victories have strengthened caretaker boss Parker's chances of being handed the reins next season, despite the former midfielder having failed to prevent the club from being relegated to the Championship since taking charge of the team in February.

