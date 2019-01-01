Emery talks down Lacazette speculation
Unai Emery says he is able to manage the demands for game time among his Arsenal players, according to Football London.
There has been speculation over the future of French striker Alexandre Lacazette in recent weeks, but Emery says he is more than capable of balancing his squad.
Parker and Fulham 'discussing plans' for next season
Scott Parker said he is already discussing plans for next season, including recruitment, with Fulham's board despite his position as manager on a permanent basis not yet being confirmed.
The Cottagers picked up their first Premier League away win of 2018-19 after Aleksandar Mitrovic's second-half penalty earned them a 1-0 success over Bournemouth one week after they beat Everton 2-0 at home.
Back-to-back victories have strengthened caretaker boss Parker's chances of being handed the reins next season, despite the former midfielder having failed to prevent the club from being relegated to the Championship since taking charge of the team in February.
Spurs confident over Eriksen deal
Tottenham Hotspur are increasingly confident that playmaker Christian Eriksen will agree a new-long term deal with the club, with talks between the player and the North London side ongoing.
The midfielder, whose current contract expires next summer, has been in discussions with the club’s hierarchy about an extended deal for almost a year, with Spurs looking to at least double his current £75,000- a-week salary.
Davis to consider future
Southampton's Steven Davis has hinted that he could be about to sign a permanent deal with Rangers, according to the Record.
The 34-year-old's deal with Saints is up at the end of the season and the on-loan midfielder is considering a permenant switch to Glasgow.
Ronaldo '1000%' staying at Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed his future lies with Juventus after getting his hands on his first Serie A trophy on Saturday.
"1000 per cent," he answered when asked whether he would be in Turin next season.
Fekir decision to beckon Liverpool move
Nabil Fekir's decision to fire his agent is a statement of intent over a move to Liverpool, according to the Mirror.
The Lyon star saw his transfer fall apart last summer, and according to reports his relationship with agent Jean-Pierre Bernes deteriorated due to his failure to relaunch talks with the Reds.
Chiesa transfer hinges on Dybala-Icardi swap
The future of Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa may depend on a sensational swap involving Paulo Dybala and Mauro Icardi, reports CalcioMercato.
Speculation in Italy suggests that Juventus and Inter could trade their Argentine attackers this summer, with neither currently settled at their respective clubs.
And Chiesa could enter the equation for the side that manages to push the transfer through first.
Trippier a target for United and Napoli
Manchester United and Napoli are interested in taking Tottenham full-back Kieran Trippier in the summer, according to reports in Italy.
The England international has been a regular fixture in Mauricio Pochettino's team this season, making 25 Premier League appearances.
And Spurs could be tempted to sell if either United or Napoli decide to come in with a bid.
Celtic invite Azeri youngster for trial
Celtic have invited Azerbaijan central defender Bahlul Mustafazade for a trial, report the Herald.
The 22-year-old is shortly to end a two-year association with Azeri top-flight outfit Gabala, and will be a free agent in the summer.
Leeds hopeful of Milner return
Leeds fans are hopeful of a possible return of former player James Milner, report the Express.
The 33-year-old is out of contract at Liverpool in the summer, and was absent as the Reds revealed their kit for 2019-20.
Matt Ritchie says he's committed to Newcastle
Matt Ritchie has said he'd like to remain at St. James' Park despite speculation he may leave Newcastle in the summer - possibly as part of a swap for fellow Scotland international Ryan Fraser.
"There has been two or three winidows where there has been speculation about my future," Ritchie told Football Focus.
"All I can say is that I'm enjoying my football here, I love the pressure the football club brings.
"Until someone tells me otherwise that my services are no longer required I'll be giving everything that I possibly can."
Ritchie is tied with Salomon Rondon for the team lead this season for assists, with five.
Reports: Insigne and Ancelotti relationship broken
Calciomercato is reporting the relationship between Lorenzo Insigne and Carlo Ancelotti at Napoli has broken down, possibly paving the way for a summer departure for the player.
Insigne was substituted and booed during Napoli's Europa League exit to Arsenal on Thursday and the Italian source believes that could spell the end for the Italy international at San Paolo.
Insigne's agent Mino Raiola will reportedly meet the player next week, and remind him any move away from the team would be difficult.
Napoli would look for a fee of €90m (£77.9m/$101.2m), if a club is willing to stump up, Insigne may be ready to listen.
Tagliafico to Italy, not Arsenal - Agent
Arsenal target Nicolas Tagliafico would prefer a move to Italy over Arsenal says his agent.
The Gunners have been heavily linked with the Argentina international full-back, who will not renew his contract with current club Ajax, but Serie A seem to be his preferred destination.
"Inter Milan and Italian football are always attractive destinations for Argentine players," Metro reports.
"Italu has always been our priority for Tagliafico, but in the most appropriate moment we will find the right place. We will see what happens."
Rangnick hopeful Werner will remain at RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick has said he hopes his club can retain star striker Timo Werner.
The German international striker, linked with Bayern Munich and Liverpool, is under contract at the Bundesliga club until 2020, but is not willing to discuss a new deal until his current one expires.
“He [Werner] is old enough and is well advised by Karlheinz Forster and as I see it he’s on a good track”
Leipzig are rumoured to be looking for a fee around €60m (£52m/$67.5m) for the striker who has six goals in his last four games.
Benfica to receive 30% of potential Jovic transfer
Benfica are due to receive 30 per cent of any fee for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Luka Jovic.
The Serbian striker has been linked with transfers to the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea in recent weeks and is expected to move for a big sum this summer.
Jovic joined Frankfurt permanently earlier this season midway though a loan deal from Benfica, but Bild are reporting that part of that move will see his former club get 30 per cent of any future transfer fee.
Juve plan for De Ligt alternatives
Juventus are still keen on signing Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, but have outlined alternatives should he join Barcelona.
According to Calciomercato, the Old Lady could move for Raphael Varane if he is made available by Real Madrid, while they also are looking at Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti - although there are concerns surrounding his fitness.
Other players Juve have in mind include Ruben Dias, Jerome Boateng, Toby Alderweireld and Kostas Manolas.
Falcao coy on future plans
Radamel Falcao refused to comment on his long-term future to Monaco, when asked by reporters about speculation linking him with a move away from the club.
“I still have one more year of my contract to do. Every year you ask me the same question," said Falcao.
"So far, I'm very focused on this season. My only ambition as a player is to play at the highest level.
"I still feel very good. I can play at this level for many years, here, or in another country in Europe.”
Man United and Arsenal target Zaha
Manchester United and Arsenal are monitoring the situation with Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha.
The 26-year-old admitted recently that he is desperate to play Champions League football and hinted he could be on his way out of Selhurst Park soon.
That news is music to the ears of United and Arsenal staff, who, according to the MailOnline, are interesting in signing him this summer.
AC Milan meet Mendes to discuss Silva future
AC Milan will meet with Jorge Mendes to discuss the future of his client, Andre Silva.
The striker is currently on loan at Sevilla, who are reportedly not interested in paying the €39 million (£34m) that Milan are demanding for to secure Silva’s permanent signing.
Calciomercato claim the former Porto man has no interest in returning to San Siro, where he will most probably play back up to Krzysztof Piatek.
Therefore, it seems that Silva could be on the move this summer, with Mendes offering the Portuguese attacker to both Monaco and Wolves.
Bayern wanted Nubel last year
Bayern Munich were interesting in signing Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nubel last season, according to Bild.
The German champions are reportedly lining up the 22-year-old as replacement for Manuel Neuer at the end of the season, due to his injury record and inconsistent performances in recent times.
It appears that Nubel has been a long-term target for Bayern, who it is now claimed try to purchase the stopper ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.
Davis in talks over permanent Rangers switch
Steven Davis has confirmed he is in talks with Rangers over a signing a permanent deal with the club at the end of the season.
The Northern Ireland captain joined Rangers in January on loan, but with his contract at parent club Southampton set to expire in the summer, Davis could be available to the Glasgow outfit on a free.
“We have had conversations and that's obviously something we will look to do,” said the 34-year-old. “I am just concentrating on the games at the minute but I would like to be here.
"There's been a lot of good work and good progress done this season and we need to try and take that to another level next year.”
Leeds keen on Liverpool's Kent and Wilson
Leeds United are targeting Liverpool youngster Ryan Kent and Harry Wilson this summer, claim Football Insider.
The duo are currently on loan at Rangers and Derby County respectively, and having impressed throughout the campaign are now attracting interest from other suitors.
Given the star-studded line-up at Jurgen Klopp’s disposal it seems unlikely Kent and Wilson will occupy a spot in Liverpool’s first team next summer and, therefore, may look for a permanent move away from the club in the off season.
However, Leeds’ interest in the pair is dependent on them gaining promotion to the Premier League.
Real begin talks over Jovic move
Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic has chosen to move to Real Madrid this summer, ahead of offers from Barcelona and Chelsea.
Italian sports journalist Alfredo Pedulla is reporting that the Serbian was immediately sold on Los Blancos and a deal is already in place to secure his services.
Jovic will cost Real €60 million (£52m), but that fee could rise to €70 million (£61m) depending on bonuses.
The 21-year-old has been something of a revelation in the Bundesliga this season and has bagged 17 goals in 27 league games.
Chiesa and Felix remain Juve's top targets
Federico Chiesa and Joao Felix are Juventus’s primary transfer targets this summer, according to Calciomercato.
The Italian outlet claim Juve believe Fiorentina’s asking price for Chiesa is reasonable and could pursue a deal in the off season.
As for Benfica star Felix, the Portuguese side are working to increase his release clause to €200 million (£173m), but the Old Lady are confident of securing his services for a cheaper price.
However, the Italian champions will have to fend off interest from Manchester United, Real Madrid and Manchester City.
Could Costa leave Atletico?
Diego Costa is said to have refused to train for Atletico Madrid yesterday...
Is this his manager hinting that he can leave?
Icardi plans Inter stay
Wanda Nara - wife and agent of Inter striker Mauro Icardi - has claimed the Argentinian has no plans to leave the club this summer.
"Mauro continues to score, he goes ahead because he is the strength of the family,” said Nara.
"Now he is calmer, he embraces everyone because he has always had a beautiful relationship with everyone. We will be here [at Inter] again next year.”
Dyche unconcerned with McNeil speculation
Burnley manager Sean Dyche has said he has no concerns that Dwight McNeil will leave the club this summer, despite being linked with the likes of Newcastle, Arsenal, Everton and Manchester City in recent weeks.
“He [McNeil] has been here long enough to see that happen to other players, hopefully he’ll take it as one of those things,” said Dyche.
“He’s certainly in a balanced environment here, where I can’t see him running away with any outside noise.
“He seems to be quite steady and enjoying his football. That’s what I want him to do, play with a smile on his face and enjoy the challenge.”
Jenas hits out at Solskjaer hire
Jermaine Jenas says it was a mistake for Manchester United to hire the "emotional" choice in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer while adding that he does not think the club knows what it’s doing.
"One of the things they need to get away from is 'the Manchester United way' and 'that's not the way they used to do it'." Jenas told BBC radio.
Bayern join race to sign Eriksen
Bayern Munich have joined the race to sign Christian Eriksen, though they face a real challenge in landing the Spurs star.
The Daily Star claim that the midfielder would rather play in Spain, while Paul Pogba's future with Manchester United could also be a determining factor in where Eriksen ends up.
Benitez hints at long-term future
Rafa Benitez says he would like to win the Champions League again, and has given himself 11 more years in management to do it.
The Newcastle boss is out of contract this summer and this could be massive hint that he'll be looking to move up the ladder in the near future.
"The best trophy is the Champions League, so I would like to have the possibility in the next 11 years to win the Champions League," he said.
Zaha wants Champions League football
Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha has said he wants to play Champions League football in the future, likely signaling his intention to leave the club.
Zaha has been linked with a move away from Palace after regaining the form that saw him move to Manchester United in 2013.
The 26-year-old has eight goals for Palace this season.
Manchester United will listen to offers for Lukaku
Inter, PSG and Bayern Munich are thought to be interested
Manchester United are set to listen to offers for striker Romelu Lukaku this summer, reports The Telegraph.
United are planning a huge overhaul in the summer and with Lukaku having fallen behind Marcus Rashford on the depth chart, he could be sold to fund incoming transfers.
Inter, PSG and Bayern Munich are believed to be interested in the Belgian, who has talked up a move to Italy in the past.
Juventus set to make €85m offer for Isco
The Serie A champions are ready to spend big in their chase for the Champions League
Juventus are ready to make an €85 million (£74m/$96m) move for Real Madrid playmaker Isco this summer, according to Calciomercato.
Isco was tipped to depart Madrid for much of the season, but Zinedine Zidane's return as manager seemingly diminished the Spaniard's chances of leaving.
But should Madrid sign Eden Hazard or Christian Eriksen this summer, Isco could still push for a move away in search of more minutes.
Bale tells Real Madrid he wants to stay
Gareth Bale has told the Real Madrid board that he wants to stay at the club, reports La Sexta.
Bale has been linked with an exit this summer, with several clubs in England reportedly looking to bring him back to the Premier League.
But the 29-year-old, who has eight La Liga goals this term, is apparently intent on staying past this season.
Juventus set to move for Zaniolo
Juventus will likely begin negotiations soon for Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, claims Calciomercato.
The 19-year-old has put himself on the radar of several European giants this season, and Roma could be tempted to cash in with the intent of strengthening other areas of the team.
If Roma qualify for the Champions League though, they could choose to hold onto Zaniolo for next season.
Real Madrid not giving up on Neymar
Real Madrid have not given up on signing Neymar this summer, according to Marca.
The club want to bring in reinforcements in attack to go alongside Karim Benzema, with Luka Jovic the top priority.
However, Neymar is still the preferred option at the club, even if it will be difficult to make happen, and Madrid are willing to wait to decide on Jovic until the end of the season.
