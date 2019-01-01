Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba tells team-mates he wants to leave Man Utd

Meunier open to Premier League move amid Man Utd talk
Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier says he has "never hid" his desire to play in England amid reports Manchester United want him.
The Premier League side are said to be plotting a summer bid for the Belgium international, who is out of contract in 2020.
And he says he has made no secret of his Premier League dream, though he admits there is interest from elsewhere.
Ajax consider bid for Real Madrid's Odegaard
Ajax are considering a summer move for Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard, De Telegraaf says.
The Norwegian is on loan at Eredivisie side Vitesse and came up against the Amsterdam giants on Tuesday, with his side going down 4-2 at the Johan Cruijff Arena.
Madrid are ready to let the once highly-coveted youngster leave at the end of the season and have lowered their asking price from €20 million (£17m/$22m).
Having watched him impress at Heerenveen and Vitesse, Ajax are weighing up a bid for him.
AC Milan meet with Malcom's agent
Serie A side make Barcelona winger a top target
AC Milan are continuing their pursuit of Barcelona winger Malcom, having recently held talks with his agent, Calciomercato reports.
The Brazilian winger came close to a move to Serie A last summer but turned his back on Roma at the last minute to join the Catalan side.
But the 22-year-old has struggled at Camp Nou and has already been linked with another transfer and it is Milan who have been trying to lure him away, with the Rossoneri keeping in touch with his representatives.
Stoke slap £30m price tag on Butland
Stoke City will demand £30m (€34.5m/$39m) for goalkeeper Jack Butland this summer, according to the Birmingham Mail.
The 26-year-old was expected to leave when the Potters were relegated last season but stuck around in the expectation of a promotion bid. However, Stoke have underwhelmed in the Championship and Butland is keen to return to the Premier League sooner rather than later.
Birmingham City will receive 20% of any transfer fee due to the sell-on clause they inserted when he moved to Stoke in 2013.
Everton make Zouma a priority target
Everton have made securing a permanent deal for on-loan defender Kurt Zouma a priority this summer, according to the Liverpool Echo.
However, parent club Chelsea's looming transfer ban would complicate any deal if the Blues' appeal is knocked back, as it would force some of their 'loan army' to be handed greater responsibility at Stamford Bridge.
Zouma is reportedly happy at Everton and has played his way into some form, but also harbours ambitions of succeeding at Chelsea. Despite that, at 24, regular game-time is his main focus.
Atletico eye Grujic as potential Rodri replacement
Atletico Madrid are eyeing up Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic as a potential replacement if Rodri is sold, according to the Independent.
Manchester City have made Rodri their top target as Fernandinho's long-term successor and - despite Diego Simeone's unwillingness to sell a player brought in just last summer - his €70m (£61m/$78.5m) release clause could be activated.
As a result, Atletico would have plenty of money to splash out on a replacement and could be set to offer the Reds £35m (€40m/$45m) for a midfielder who has struggled to break into the first team at Anfield, although has impressed on loan at Hertha Berlin this season.
Bale could be available on loan
Real Madrid are prepared to send Gareth Bale out on loan this summer, in the absence of concrete interest over a permanent deal for the winger, according to Marca.
Any interested club would have to pay the entirety of his salary and a loan fee - much like the deal that took James Rodriguez to Bayern Munich.
The forward, who will turn 30 this summer, has been jeered and whistled by the Bernabeu crowd and is not thought to be in Zinedine Zidane's long-term plans.
No rush on Hudson-Odoi contract
Callum Hudson-Odoi will not be rushed into signing a new Chelsea contract despite his recent injury, according to the Daily Mail.
Hudson-Odoi faces roughly six months out of action after suffering an achilles injury.
Bayern Munich has been heavily linked with the winger, but it remains to be seen if they'll return for a second bid this summer due to the injury.
Jovic to Real Madrid a 'real possibility'
Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic says Real Madrid is a "real possibility" for Luka Jovic.
Bobic says the club would love to keep the talented forward, but he also understands that Spanish powerhouses will come calling soon.
Clubs demand Palace lower £75m Zaha price
Several interested Premier League clubs have told Crystal Palace they must lower their £75 million ($97m) asking price for Wilfried Zaha, the Daily Star reports.
Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in the Ivorian star, but are unwilling to meet his club's demands for a transfer.
Zaha, 26, has a contract with Palace through 2023.
Pochettino hopeful over Eriksen talks
Mauricio Pochettino remains hopeful that the club can sign Christian Eriksen to a new deal.
The midfielder's contract expires in 2021, and the manager says he hopes for a resolution with the "special" Danish star.
Pogba tells team-mates he wants to leave Man Utd
The club won't stand in the midfielder's way if a suitable offer arrives
Paul Pogba's summer exit from Manchester United is already "scheduled," according to L'Equipe.
The report states that the midfielder has already told several team-mates of his desire to leave the club just three years after rejoining from Juventus.
United's board will not stand in the way of Pogba's exit should a suitable offer arrive.
Newcastle consider Gattuso as Benitez replacement
Newcastle are eyeing Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso as a possible replacement for Rafa Benitez, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
Gattuso is thought to be heading toward the exit at Milan as the club consider bigger names to lead them forward after this season.
Benitez is in negotiations over a renewal of his contract at Newcastle but should those talks stall, the Magpies could bring in Gattuso as an alternative.
Guardiola: City have 'definitely not' been offered Pogba
Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester City have not been offered the chance to sign Paul Pogba again.
Pogba is again being linked with an exit from Old Trafford, and reports suggested that City had been offered the French star as they were last season.
But, ahead of the Manchester derby on Wednesday, Guardiola has shut down the latest links with Pogba.
Arsenal eye Praet as Ramsey replacement
Arsenal are set to reignite their interest in Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet and could bid £17 million ($22m/€20m) to secure his services, according to Corriere dello Sport.
The Gunners are searching for Juventus-bound Aaron Ramsey’s replacement, and Unai Emery has reportedly identified the Belgian as Lucas Torreira’s new midfield partner.
The duo previously played with each other at Sampdoria and Arsenal were interested in signing the 24-year-old last summer.
Sane may have to escape Pep to save his career
Leroy Sane is struggling to get in the Manchester City team these days, with Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling ahead of him.
Sane has yet to agree to a new contract, and Goal's Peter Staunton argues it may be in his best interest to leave City.