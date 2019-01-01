January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Juventus and Dortmund move for Christensen

Leicester and Monaco agree Silva-Tielemans swap
Leicester City and Monaco have agreed a deal to swap midfielders Adrien Silva and Youri Tielemans, claims Le10Sport.
Monaco midfielder Tielemans has drawn the interest of several Premier League sides this month, with Arsenal among his suitors.
But it appears the Foxes have won the race for the Belgium international, with the little-used Silva heading in the other direction.
Juventus and Dortmund move for Christensen
The Chelsea defender is the subject of late bids from Italy and Germany
Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are both set to bid for Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen, reports The Sun.
After playing a big role last season, Christensen has managed just one Premier League appearance in 2018-19 under Maurizio Sarri.
Christensen's lack of game time has given hope to Juve and Dortmund, who both wish to seal a move for the Dane before Thursday's transfer deadline.
Sarri insists Hudson-Odoi must 'respect' Chelsea
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has told Callum Hudson-Odoi that he must respect his club after the Blues rejected the teenager's transfer request.
Hudson-Odoi requested a transfer so he could join Bayern Munich, who have made multiple bids for the 18-year-old.
But the Blues denied Hudson-Odoi's request, and Sarri has said that the teenager needs to respect the club and the academy where he developed.
NYCFC to land Mitrita in €8m deal
New York City FC are closing in on the €8 million ($9m) signing of Alex Mitrita from Universitatea Craiova, Fanatik claims.
The 23-year-old played for Pescara in Serie B and Serie A before moving back home to Romania in January 2018.
Mitrita will reportedly sign a four-year contract worth €1m per season.
Watford tell Milan that Deulofeu won't leave in January
Watford have told Milan that winger Gerard Deulofeu will not be sold in January, according to Calciomercato.
Milan were hoping to land Deulofeu this month on a loan-to-buy agreement, with Watford initially preferring a straight sale.
However, the Hornets have changed their mind and the 24-year-old will now stay through the end of the season at least.
Blackburn and Stoke chasing Austin
Blackburn and Stoke are both hoping to sign Charlie Austin on loan from Southampton, reports The Sun.
Saints are willing to let Austin leave this month as the club continue to trim wages under new manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.
Stoke are also interested in Burnley's Sam Vokes, whom they would prefer over Austin.