Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool exclusion has Pogba eyeing exit

Alexandre Pato could be set for a return to AC Milan after the club's failed pursuits of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Fabio Quagliarella, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The one-time prodigal striker now plies his trade in China with Tianjin Quanjian and has scored 36 goals in his 59 appearances for the club.

However, the Brazilian reportedly has a €25m release clause that Milan are not prepared to meet and the striker will also be expected to lower his wage demands to join, potentially on a six-month loan with a view to a permanent deal.