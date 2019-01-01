Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG ask for Vinicius as part of Neymar deal

star Kaku has played down links to Liga MX side Club America, though the midfielder has admitted that he plans on moving away from in the future.

The 24-year-old was said to be on his way out of New York this summer, but seems to have committed to the team for the rest of the season.

“[My agent] knows my wish and what I think,” Kaku said in quotes published on the league website. “I know in the future I'll go abroad and try to continue to advance my career and continue to grow as a player. I haven't spoken to my representative about the rumor now. So I'm thinking about the Red Bulls and trying to go the farthest possible in the next three months."