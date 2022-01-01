Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bissouma set for Arsenal move

Updated
Yves Bissouma
Chelsea willing to subsidise Lukaku wages

2022-06-07T23:00:00.000Z

Chelsea are ready to subsidise Romelu Lukaku’s wages in order to allow the striker to push through a loan switch, per the Evening Standard.

But the Belgium international would still need to take a significant pay cut in order to head on out.

Lukaku is hopeful of securing a return to Inter a year on from his departure from San Siro.

Leeds to confirm Kristensen

2022-06-07T22:45:00.000Z

Bissouma destined for Arsenal

2022-06-07T22:30:00.000Z

Yves Bissouma is destined for Arsenal this summer, per La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Brighton man has attracted a host of suitors following a superb seasn with the Seagulls.

But it seems that there will be only one destination - and it will be the Gunners.

Haring pens new Hearts deal

2022-06-07T22:15:00.000Z

Everton eye Winks for rebuild

2022-06-07T22:00:00.000Z

Everton are looking to launch a bid for Tottenham's Harry Winks, per The Telegraph.

The Spurs midfielder is on a list of Toffees targets as Frank Lampard eyes a rebuild at Goodison Park.

James Tarkowski is another target the club are looking to wrap up a move for.