Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool reject £21m Bayern bid for Mane

Winger expected to leave Anfield this summer

Liverpool have rejected an initial £21 million ($26m/€24) bid from Bayern Munich for Sadio Mane that also included up to £4m in add-ons, according to The Times.

Mane is expected to leave Anfield in the coming months, with the Bundesliga champions favourited to land him, but the Reds are willing to hold out for more money.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich could see attackers Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry leave.