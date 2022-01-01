Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Four Spanish teams chasing Cavani

Nuno Mendes says he has come to Paris Saint-Germain to write his name in the club's history books after it was confirmed that they had signed the defender on a permanent basis.

The 19-year-old is set to remain at Parc des Princes through 2026 after a successful loan spell saw the club trigger their €40 million (£34m/$43m) option to acquire the left-back from Sporting CP.

Mendes was an impressive performer as PSG pushed on to reclaim their Ligue 1 crown after losing it the previous season, and speaking after he put pen to paper on a new deal, the teenager stated that his long-term stay would give him a chance to go down as a club great.

Read the full story on GOAL!