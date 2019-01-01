Man Utd plot £70m move for Sancho
Old Trafford outlet to make shock bid for Dortmund star
Manchester United are lining up an ambitious bid for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.
The Sun claims the Premier League side will try to lure the 18-year-old sensation back to England and offer the German side £70 million ($90m), 15 per cent of which would go to his former team Manchester City.
The three-time England international joined Dortmund in 2017 and has scored nine times and set up a further 17 in 41 appearances.
Barca to offer Alba five-year extension
Barcelona will enter talks with Jordi Alba over a new contract after successfully tying Ernesto Valverde to a new deal.
The 29-year-old’s contract expires in 2020 and Sport reports that the Catalan side see him as an irreplaceable part of the team.
Having confirmed Valverde’s extension, they will soon open talks over a new five-year contract for the Spain international left-back.
Ozil refusing to leave Arsenal on loan
Midfielder determined to leave on permanent deal
Arsenal’s plot to offload Mesut Ozil has been held up because the attacking midfielder does not want to leave on loan, the Daily Mail says.
Ozil’s days with the Gunners appear to be numbered after being left out of the squad for Thursday’s defeat at BATE Borisov in the Europa League.
Arsenal are already looking to get rid of the Germany international but his £350,000-per-week wages are making it difficult to find a new club. The north London outfit are prepared to send him on loan and pay a smaller portion of his wages, but the 30-year-old does not want a temporary switch, having already knocked back one to Paris Saint-Germain in January.
Rabiot chooses Barcelona
France midfielder set to snub Liverpool interest
Paris Saint-Germain castaway Adrien Rabiot has decided he will join Barcelona this summer.
The France international has his choice of clubs as he is allowed to leave PSG for free once his contract expires at the end of the season.
Barca, Liverpool and Juventus have been leading the battle to land the 23-year-old, but Le Parisien says he has chosen Camp Nou as his destination.
Napoli to demand €150m for Koulibaly
Napoli are willing to hold off continued interest in Kalidou Koulibaly by demanding at least €150 million (£131m/$169m) for him and getting ready to offer him a new contract, says Calciomercato.
The centre-back has been linked to Manchester United and Barcelona, but president Aurelio De Laurentiis has told the 27-year-old that he is ready to go to war to keep him.
Not only will the Italian side demand a gargantuan fee, but they are ready to up his salary to €6.5 million a year.