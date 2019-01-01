Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Zidane looking to add Sancho to Real Madrid ranks

Shane Long is unable to predict with any certainity what his future will hold at .

He has told the Daily Echo: "I have only got a year left on my contract and I don’t think I’ve earned the right to go knocking on the door and asking for more years.

"If it does come to it at the end of the season and I’m not wanted anymore, then I will still look back on my career at Southampton as a good time and something to be really proud of.

"It’s hard to validate giving a new deal out if you aren’t getting the goals or the results on the pitch."