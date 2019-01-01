Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Zidane looking to add Sancho to Real Madrid ranks

'Vital that Spurs keep Eriksen'
Danny Rose considers it to be “vital” that Christian Eriksen is retained by Tottenham, with a man yet to commit to a new contract continuing to be linked with the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid.
The Spurs defender has said: "It's obviously vital [that he stays]. If you look over the five years that the manager's been here, Christian has played the most games and that says a lot."
Long unsure on Southampton future
Shane Long is unable to predict with any certainity what his future will hold at Southampton.
He has told the Daily Echo: "I have only got a year left on my contract and I don’t think I’ve earned the right to go knocking on the door and asking for more years.
"If it does come to it at the end of the season and I’m not wanted anymore, then I will still look back on my career at Southampton as a good time and something to be really proud of.
"It’s hard to validate giving a new deal out if you aren’t getting the goals or the results on the pitch."
Eriksson keen on Scotland job
Former England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson has expressed his interest in becoming the next Scotland manager, claims the Daily Record.
The Swede is among those to have thrown their hat into the ring to succeed Alex McLeish.
Real Madrid set to offload Llorente and Ceballos
Real Madrid duo Marcos Llorente and Dani Ceballos have been tipped for summer exits, according to Marca.
Llorente has only featured in five La Liga matches for the Blancos this season, while Ceballos has also been deemed surplus to requirements by Zinedine Zidane.
The pair could end up leaving the club on loan, having also been on the fringes of the action during the Frenchman's first spell in charge at Santiago Bernabeu.
Transfer talk has turned Pogba's head, says Neville
Paul Pogba does not want to be at Manchester United, claims Gary Neville, with transfer talk and the influence of his agent, Mino Raiola, leading the Real Madrid-linked midfielder to have his head turned.
Questions have been asked of the Frenchman’s future throughout the 2018-19 campaign.
Neville believes his days in England could now be numbered, with his focus shifting amid reports of interest being shown from afar.
Read the full story on Goal.
Wolves interested in Besiktas defender Vida
Besiktas centre-back Domagoj Vida has emerged as a transfer target for Wolves, according to the Birmingham Mail.
The 29-year-old is contracted to remain in Turkey until 2022, but his current club may be open to offers amid financial issues.
Vida was one of the stars of Croatia's run to the 2018 World Cup final and Inter Milan are also interested in landing his signature.
Juventus target Madrid's Keylor Navas
Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas is the subject of interest from Juventus, according to Don Balon.
The Bianconeri want the Costa Rican star to replace Wojciech Szczesny as their number one next season.
Navas has found regular playing time hard to come by at Santiago Bernabeu since the arrival of Thibaut Courtois last year and he is thusly seeking a summer exit.
Arsenal want either Umtiti or Keane to replace Mustafi
Arsenal have identified Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti and Everton star Michael Keane as possible replacements for Shkodran Mustafi - as The Sun reports.
The Gunners are aiming to cash in on the error-prone 27-year-old to raise more funds for summer transfers.
Umtiti is set to leave Camp Nou at the end of the season, while Keane has been on Arsenal's radar for some time after earning positive scouting reports.
Zidane looking to add Sancho to Real Madrid ranks
Sancho is on Zidane's radar at Santiago Bernabeu
Zinedine Zidane wants to bring Jadon Sancho to Real Madrid, according to Bild.
It would take €180 million ($200 million) to bring the Dortmund star to Spain as his value continues to rise.
Zidane is expected to spend big this summer as he looks to rebuild Real Madrid with younger talent.
Solskjaer agrees with Keane jibes
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer agreed with former team-mate Roy Keane, adding that Manchester United need the "right characters" to progress as a club.
The Red Devils were beaten handily by Manchester City on Wednesday and, with a big overhaul expected this summer, Solskjaer says Man Utd aren't where they need to be.
'Griezmann important for Atletico's future"
Antoine Griezmann is important to Atletico Madrid's future, says Diego Simeone.
The manager says he expects the forward to remain with the club going forward despite ongoing transfer rumours linking him with Barcelona.
Inter to choose between Spaletti and Conte
Inter Milan are set to choose between Luciano Spaletti and Antonio Conte, according to Gianluca DiMarzio per Fedenerazzurra.
Spaletti is currently in charge with the club, but the prospect of firing former Chelsea boss Conte gives the club a difficult decision this summer
“Inter have not decided on who is going to be the coach next season," Di Marzio said on Sky.
"They must choose between Luciano Spalletti, who has a good chance of staying, or Conte.”
Real Madrid wait on Premier League offer for Bale
The Blancos are hoping to send the Welsh star back to England
Real Madrid are waiting for a Premier League team to make an offer for Gareth Bale, according to Radioestadio.
The club has recently fielded interest from China, but Madrid will wait it out for a team from the Premier League to get involved.
Bale has been widely linked with a Real Madrid departure as the club is expected to rebuild this summer following a frustrating La Liga campaign.
Bayern still thinking of Hudson-Odoi move
Bayern Munich
Uli Hoeness says the club cannot comment on the Chelsea
Brilliant players will not want to sign for Man Utd - Keane
Former Manchester United man Roy Keane questioned why any top players would want to sign for his former club.
The Red Devils were defeated by Manchester City on Wednesday and face missing out on Champions League football next season, a fact that caused Keane to wonder why big names would join the club.
Guerreiro nears contract extension with Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc says Raphael
The Portuguese defender's contract runs through 2020 and the club is hoping to tie him down to new terms to avoid losing him for free in January.
"Negotiations are ongoing," Zorc told Ruhr News.
Man Utd and PSG part of massive Insigne chase
A number of the world's top clubs are in the hunt for Lorenzo Insigne, according to Il Mattino per CalcioNapoli24.
AC Milan
Bayern Munich is seen as an option, while Atletico Madrid
Ajax eye Odegaard as Ziyech replacement
Ajax
Ziyech has shined in the Eredivisie and Champions League, helping guide the club to the semi-finals of the latter tournament.
And Odegaard is seen as an ideal replacement, having spent this season on loan at Vitesse after signing for Real Madrid in 2015.