January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Chelsea and Tottenham battle for €45m Kessie

The Ivorian joined Milan in 2017 from Atalanta for €28m

Tottenham and Chelsea are ready to battle for Milan star Franck Kessie, according to Calciomercato.

The 22-year-old Ivorian has become one of Milan's most important players, but the club may be forced to sell due to Financial Fair Play concerns.

With the two Premier League sides and Chinese club Beijing Guoan interested in Kessie, Milan may have to sell if an offer of €45 million (£40m/$51m) arrives.