Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba told he won't be allowed to leave in January

Jose Mourinho has told Eric Bailly he was merely rested against Fulham, after making is first outing in two months against Arsenal, according to The Guardian.

The Ivory Coast international has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford and after returning to the first team, was left out again for the 4-1 weekend win.

But Mourinho has informed Bailly that the decision was purely down to keeping him fresh, and that his next opportunity is around the corner.

United face Valencia on Wednesday in their final Champions League group game when Bailly is expected to be involved.