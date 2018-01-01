Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba told he won't be allowed to leave in January

Bailly offered assurances over United role
Jose Mourinho has told Eric Bailly he was merely rested against Fulham, after making is first outing in two months against Arsenal, according to The Guardian.
The Ivory Coast international has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford and after returning to the first team, was left out again for the 4-1 weekend win.
But Mourinho has informed Bailly that the decision was purely down to keeping him fresh, and that his next opportunity is around the corner.
United face Valencia on Wednesday in their final Champions League group game when Bailly is expected to be involved.
Iwobi had Palace, Celtic and Saints meetings
Alex Iwobi had talks with Crystal Palace, Celtic and Southampton before remaining at Arsenal.
The Nigeria international was uncertain if he would be retained by the Gunners at 16 years old.
And as a result he considered moves away from north London before committing his future to the club.
In 2015, he then signed a new long-term contract and has this term become a central part of Unai Emery's first team.
Orlando acquire Moutinho
Orlando City have signed Joao Moutinho from Los Angeles FC.
The Portuguese defender arrives in exchange for Mohamed El-Munir, who moves to LA.
Moutinho was the No.1 pick in the MLS draft and made 14 appearances for LAFC last season.
City considering Moreno loan offer
Sao Paulo last week submitted a loan offer for Manchester City's Marlos Moreno, according Esports24.
The 22-year-old has never made a senior appearance for City, and has had loan spells at Deportivo La Coruna, Girona and Flamengo.
Moreno wants to stay in Brazil having settled back on his home continent, but City's plans remain to be seen.
What chance an Ozil-Alexis swap deal?
With Mesut Ozil seeing his value questioned at Arsenal and Alexis Sanchez facing a similar situation at Manchester United, Ray Parlour has floated the idea of another possible swap deal.
He told talkSPORT of Ozil's links to the Red Devils: "Where would he fit in there though? Would he be a player that they need? Would they lose Sanchez and get in Ozil? Would there be a swap deal?"
Kovac dismisses Bayern link with Pavard
Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac has dismissed speculation Benjamin Pavard has agreed a deal to join the club from Stuttgart.
The 22-year-old had previously suggested he could leave the Bundesliga side as soon as the January transfer window.
Palermo keen on Roofe deal
Palermo have contacted Leeds over the possibility of signing forward Kemar Roofe, according to blogsicilia.it
Leeds are believed to value Roofe between £4.5million and £5.5million - a figure that will not deter the Italian side.
Roofe is Leeds' top scorer this season with 10 goals in 15 Championship appearances.
Sane open to new Man City deal
Leroy Sane says he feels “really at home” at Manchester City and remains optimistic about signing a new deal at the Etihad Stadium.
The Germany winger has been in talks over a new contract for several months but has yet to reach an agreement.
Man Utd enter race for Pablo
Jose Mourinho has made Bordeaux star Pablo his latest centre-half target, according to Fox Sports.
The Red Devils remain in the market for defensive reinforcements and have now requested scouting reports on a highly-rated Brazilian turning out in Ligue 1.
Toure leaves Olympiacos
Olympiacos have announced that Yaya Toure's contract has been terminated with immediate affect after just five appearances in his second spell with the Greek giants.
The 35-year-old returned to the Karaiskakis Stadium in September after being released by Manchester City following eight years at the Etihad Stadium.
Guardiola rules out €150m Saul swoop
Manchester City are not preparing to smash their transfer record with a bid for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, according to manager Pep Guardiola.
Reports in Spain suggested City were ready to meet Atleti's €150 million (£136m/$170m) release clause for Saul, as they search for a long-term successor to Fernandinho.
Dembele price tag set at €400m
Arsenal aware of Barca star's valuation
Barcelona will not allow Ousmane Dembele to leave for less than his €400 million release clause, claims Mundo Deportivo.
Arsenal are among those to have been heavily linked with a move for the World Cup-winning winger, but those at Camp Nou have no intention of sanctioning a sale.
James would like to work with Mourinho
James Rodriguez would like to work with Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid, claims OK Diario.
The Colombian is expected to return to Spain from a two-year loan at Bayern Munich next summer and is open to playing under the Portuguese, Santiago Solari or Antonio Conte.
Rangers could make January move for unsettled Brown
Steven Gerrard's Rangers could make a move to bring Tottenham left-back Jaden Brown to Ibrox, according to Football Insider.
The 19-year-old is said to be frustrated by a lack of opportunities, and is considering a transfer to gain first team experience.
Newcastle United and Huddersfield are also reported to be interested.
Toure set to leave Olympiakos
Former Manchester City man Yaya Toure is set to leave Olympiakos after just half a season, according to Sport24.
The 35-year-old has failed to impress during his time in Greece and has struggled to hold down a first team place.
It is understood that his deal Epirus will be ended my mutual consent, leaving him free to look for a new club.
Chelsea set to rival Bayern Munich for Fekir
Chelsea have emerged as Bayern Munich's main competition in the race to sign Lyon midfielder Nabil Fekir, according to France Football.
The Frenchman is currently valued at €60m (£54m, $68m) and could leave the Ligue 1 outfit in January or at the end of season, with Bayern named as his most likely destination.
However, Chelsea officials are hoping to add more quality to their attacking ranks and have identified Fekir as the perfect man to link up with Eden Hazard, after watching his star turn against Manchester City in the Champions League back in September.
Everton ready move for Augustin
Everton are considering a January move for RB Leipzig forward Jean-Kevin Augustin, according to reports in the Daily Mail via France Football.
The 21-year-old is beneath Timo Werner and Yussuf Poulsen in the pecking order at ther German side, but has scored an all three of his Bundesliga starts this season.
If Leipzig are persuaded to sell they will likely look to make a profit on the £11.5 million they spent on the Frenchman last year.
Barca eye up shock move for ageing Kompany
Barcelona are interested in making a shock swoop for Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany, according to the Sun.
The 32-year-old is out of contract at the Etihad next July and is yet to hold serious talks about an extension.
It is understood, however, that neither club nor player are in any great rush to enter negotiations, with the Belgian being well aware of the fact that he has the option to join the coaching staff when he retires.
Atletico Madrid join the race to sign Wilmar Barrios
Boca Juniors midfielder Wilmar Barrios is the subject of interest from Atletico Madrid, who hope to beat Arsenal and Tottenham to his signature in January.
According to Don Balon, Diego Simeone was in the stands to watch the Brazilian in action during the Copa Libertadores final second-leg on Sunday, which was staged at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Barrios was sent off late on in the tie and River Plate went on to win 3-1 after extra time, but Atletico are still hopeful of brokering a deal with Boca, with his current value set at €15m (£13m, $17m).
Solari demands Real move for Mata
Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari has demanded that the club makes a move for Juan Mata, according to El Gol Digital.
The Spaniard is out of contract at Old Trafford next summer, and is reported to be hesitant to extend his stay in Manchester.
Solari sees the midfielder as a replacement for the out of favour Isco.
Liverpool eye shock move for Brighton's Gross
Liverpool are considering making a January move for Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross, according to reports in the Mirror.
Jurgen Klopp is understood to be weighing up a swoop for the German, who scored seven goals and made eight more for the Seagulls last season.
It is believed that any prospective bid would amount to around £15 million.
Napoli won't listen to offers south of €100m for Koulibaly
Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly will not be sold for less than €100m ($114m/£90m), with Manchester United reportedly interested in brokering a deal.
According to Calcio Mercato, the Italian giant's believe Koulibaly is worth more than Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk, who moved to Anfield from Southampton for €83m (£75m/$95m) back in 2017 - which stands as the current world record fee for a defender.
Jose Mourinho is desperate to bring in defensive reinforcements at United, but it looks like he will have to break the bank to lure Koulibaly away from Naples.
Emery identifies Real Valladolid's Calero as January target for Arsenal
Real Valladolid defender Fernando Calero is wanted by Premier League giants Arsenal, with his current market value set at €11m (£10m, $13m).
According to Team Talk, Cadena Ser states that Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla are also in the hunt for the Spaniard, but Gunners boss Unai Emery hopes to win the race for his signature.
Emery sees Calero as the ideal short-term replacement for Rob Holding, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the current season with a cruciate ligament injury.
Herrera set to sign contract extension at Manchester United
According to ESPN, Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera is on the verge of extending his stay at Old Trafford, with talks over a new contract progressing nicely.
The Spaniard's current deal is set to expire at the end of the season, at which point he will become available on a free transfer.
However, United are confident of tying Herrera down to an extension before the new year after positive negotiations with the player's representatives.
Mendes looks to engineer Neves Juve move
Jorge Mendes, agent of Ruben Neves, is trying to broker a deal to take the Wolves midfielder to Turin, according to Calciomercato.
The Portuguese superagent negotiated Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Italy from Real Madrid over the summer.
Both Manchester clubs are also said to be interested in Neves.
Tottenham join Man United in pursuit of Man
Spurs have joined Man United in the pursuit of highly-rated Romanian midfielder Dennis Man, according to The Sun.
The 20-year-old has shone for FCSB, formerly Steaua Bucharest, this season, and has already been capped by the national side.
Generally deployed in an attacking midfield role, Man has scored seven in 22 appearances so far this campaign.
Man United 'most determined' to land Ndombele
Manchester United are the club 'most determined' to sign Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, according to reports in the Mirror, via France Football.
The 21-year-old is also being scouted by Manchestr City, Tottenham, and Barcelona.
It is believed that the French club will demand around £90 million for the midfielder, with United most willing to meet that valuation.
Juventus join the race to sign Isco
Real Madrid midfielder Isco the subject of interest from Juventus, according to Calcio Mercato.
The Spaniard has fallen down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu in recent months and could be offloaded in January, with Bayern Munich, Chelsea and AS Monaco all lining up as potential suitors.
Juventus have now also joined the race to secure the 27-year-old's services next year, which raises the possibility of a reunion between Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin.
Rodriguez insists he will return to Real Madrid next year
Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez wants to go back to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of his two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich next summer.
According to Marca, the Colombian told a journalist from his homeland: "I'm going to return to Real Madrid."
Bayern had already stated their interest in signing the 27-year-old permanently, but it now appears that he will instead attempt to reignite his Madrid career next year.
Liverpool considering €50m move for AC Milan's Suso
Liverpool are mulling over the possibility of bringing Suso back to the club next year, after his impressive displays in Serie A this season.
The Spaniard swapped Anfield for the San Siro back in 2015 and is currently enjoying his best year yet in Italy, having contributed four goals and eight assists in 15 matches.
The Reds have been impressed by Suso's recent progress and are considering a €50m (£45m, $57m) swoop for their former charge in 2019, according to Calcio Mercato.
AC Milan hope to sign Fabregas for €10m
Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas could be sold to AC Milan in January for as little as €10m (£9m/$11m), according to Calcio Mercato.
The Rossoneri could acquire the Spaniard for a cut-price fee when the transfer window reopens, with his current deal at Stamford Bridge set to expire next summer.
Fabregas would be free to leave for nothing at the end of the season and therefore Chelsea might prefer to cash in, as Milan boss Gattuso looks to bolster his midfield options.
Leicester lead chase for non-league striker
Leicester City are leading the chase for Leyton Orient's Macauley Bonne, according to the Sun.
The forward has scored 17 goals for the National League club this season, catching the eye of several teams in the higher divisions.
Newcastle, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Huddersfield are also keen on Bonne, while Championship clubs Norwich, Stoke, Nottingham Forest, QPR and Sheffield United are also said to be interested.
Kamara leaves Whitecaps
Striker Kei Kamara has left the Vancouver Whitecaps, the club announced on Monday.
Kamara has chosen to enter the MLS Re-Entry Draft rather than sign a new deal with the club.
"Kei was an important part of the team last year and we're thankful for his time at the club," said new head coach Marc dos Santos "We evaluated what we want in this position for next season, while also keeping in mind the medium and long term."
Kamara scored 14 goals in 28 matches last season.
Hysaj linked with Sarri reunion
Napoli fullback Elseid Hysaj has been linked with a reunion with Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea, according to the Daily Star.
Hysaj preivously played under Sarri at both Napoli and Empoli and was linked with Chelsea before his club blocked any more moves to Stamford Bridge.
Sarri previously brough Jorginho to the club with him, but would need to spend major money to sign Hysaj.
Opara asks Sporting KC to consider trade
Sporting KC defender Ike Opara has asked the club to consider trading him, according to ESPN.
Opara was the 2017 MLS Defender of the Year and, following the introduction of highly-paid defender Andreu Fontas midseason, is now looking for a raise.
Head coach Peter Vermes says the club is "not shopping anybody."
No former offers for Almiron
Atlanta United president Darren Eales says the club has yet to receive an offer for Miguel Almiron.
The midfielder helped the club seal an MLS Cup title on Saturday and has been expected to move to Europe this winter.
Rangers tracking Gillingham's Eaves
Rangers are eyeing Gillingham's Tom Eaves ahead of the January transfer window, accoridng to Sky Sports.
Eaves currently leads League One with 13 goals and several Championship sides are also said to be keen.
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard sees Eaves' size as a major asset as the club eyes a bigger forward.
Fulham after Deportivo La Coruna teen
Fulham have made an enquiry into the availability of Deportivo La Coruna teenager Pedro Martelo, according to the Daily Mail.
The 19-year-old striker is a Portugal youth international, has featured for the Segunda Division side's B team and is believed to be approaching the final six months of his contract.
Martelo is thought to have a buyout clause of £900K, but Fulham will have to battle Portuguese sides in order to sign the youngster.
Fekir talks ended after Liverpool ‘change of heart’ - Aulas
Nabil Fekir’s failed transfer to Liverpool did not fall apart as a result of a medical issue, according to Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas, who insisted he ended negotiations after a "change of heart" by the Anfield outfit.
Fekir was expected to join Liverpool prior to the World Cup but the move fell apart at the last moments with reports of a knee problem during the medical potentially scuppering the deal.
Aulas has delivered his own take on the events of the summer, suggesting that the tight deadline of the World Cup affected the talks between the two clubs and Fekir, with Liverpool's "change of heart" causing him to end negotiations.
Leicester chasing next Vardy
Leicester City are among the Premier League clubs interested in non-league striker Macauley Bonne, according to the Sun.
The 23-year-old Leyton Orient forward has scored 17 goals in 24 games in the National League, the fifth tier of English football.
Newcastle, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Huddersfield are the other Premier League clubs interested in Bonne, who is thought to be worth around £500k.
Pogba told he won't be allowed to leave in January
The midfielder has been dropped from Man Utd's XI for their last two games
Manchester United have told Paul Pogba he will not be sold despite falling out of favour with Jose Mourinho, according to the Daily Mail.
The midfielder is set to return to the XI for the Champions League with United already qualified for the knockout stage after being dropped for the club's last two games, though he is expected to return to the bench against Liverpool this weekend.
Despite that, and Juventus' interest in a reunion, United do not want to sell their marquee midfielder as they still see a bright future for him at Old Trafford.