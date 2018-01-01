Transfer news and rumours LIVE: De Gea set to sign record Man Utd deal

Nathaniel Clyne is wanted by Cardiff, but Neil Warnock is unsure if Liverpool will agree to part with the England international defender.

The 27-year-old full-back has endured another injury-ravaged campaign at Anfield, severely restricting his competitive game time.

A return to fitness has been made of late and Warnock admits he would be willing to offer a player short on minutes the chance to play his way back to full match sharpness.

Read the full story here on Goal!