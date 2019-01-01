Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Herrera agrees four-year deal with PSG

Arsenal may offer Welbeck new contract
Arsenal are considering whether to offer Danny Welbeck a new contract, according to the Mirror.
The 28-year-old is out of contract in the summer, and his Arsenal career appeared over after a serious ankle injury earlier in the season.
But with Welbeck's rehab going well, the Gunners could offer him a new deal with the striker attracting interest from West Ham, Newcastle and Everton.
Herrera agrees four-year deal with PSG
The Spaniard will join the French champions on a free transfer
Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has agreed a four-year deal with PSG, reports AS.
With his contract set to expire, the 29-year-old will join the Ligue 1 champions on a free transfer when the season ends.
Athletic Bilbao reportedly attempted to sign their former player at the last minute, but PSG's salary offer was too much for the Liga side to overcome.
Pogba refuses to sort visa for China tour
Manchester United star Paul Pogba is refusing to sort his visa for the club's pre-season tour of China, claims The Sun.
Pogba's refusal is the latest sign that he wants to leave United at season's end, as rumours continued to swirl about a move to Real Madrid.
The Sun claims that Pogba's situation is causing turmoil in the dressing room, and that the midfielder does not believe Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the right coach for the club moving forward.
PSG ready to offload Meunier and Kurzawa
Paris Saint-Germain are preparing for summer sales of Thomas Meunier and Layvin Kurzawa, reports L'Equipe.
The full-back pair have made little progress in negotiations over new contracts, and the Ligue 1 side are prepared to cash in rather than allow them to leave on a free.
L'Equipe estimates that the two players could earn PSG a total of €60 million (£52m/$67m).
Dortmund lead chase for Marseille midfielder Lopez
Dortmund lead the chase for Marseille midfielder Maxime Lopez, according to El Desmarque.
Lopez has impressed with the Ligue 1 side this season, making 27 league appearances and notching one goal and three assists.
Sevilla are also interested in the 21-year-old, who could cost as much as €25 million (£22m/$28m).
West Ham eye move for Ceballos
West Ham are eying a summer move for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, reports the Mirror.
The 22-year-old is viewed as surplus to requirements at the Santiago Bernabeu, having started 12 La Liga games this season and appeared as a sub in 10 more.
Ceballos could be available for around £18 million (€21m/$23m).