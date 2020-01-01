Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd could land Upamecano in cut-price deal

Celtic star Edouard admits he wants to play in a bigger league
🇫🇷 | Odsonne Edouard— Everything Celtic (@aboutceltic) October 27, 2020
Speaking to @telefoot_chaine
🗣️ "I've been here for three years, and for sure when the time comes I'll think about leaving, look for a higher league.
"Right now I'm focused on this season and when the right time comes I'll make the decision to go." pic.twitter.com/xgqKlviBZH
Man Utd to pursue signing of cut-price Upamecano
Manchester United are eyeing the capture of RB Leipzig star Dayot Upamecano next summer with the defender said to be available for as little as £38 million due to his release clause.
According to The Times, the Red Devils are keen to reopen their pursuit of the 22-year-old after he signed a new three-year contract at the Bundesliga club which removed a £45m release clause over his head.
However the new deal is said to contain a new release clause that allows Upamecano to leave Leipzig for £38m at the end of the season if he wishes.
Phoenix sign Kiwi midfielder Lewis
Wellington Phoenix have announced the signing of New Zealand international midfielder Clayton Lewis, the club confirmed on their official website.
The 23-year-old, who had been playing for Auckland City, spent two seasons in England's League Two with Scunthorpe United.
Lewis has picked up 14 caps for the Kiwi national team in his fledgling career.
Marseille midfielder wants to play alongside Liverpool star Mane
Marseille talent Pape Gueye says he wants to play with Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane as he tosses up whether to represent Senegal or France at national level.
The 21-year-old has represented the French at junior level, but his comments to Canal+, as reported by Afrique Sports, suggest his Mane dream may see him turn out for the African nation.
"For now, I’m focusing on my club," Gueye said. "I’ve not chosen for the national team yet.
"I follow the Senegal national team like a true fan during competitions. Sadio Mané is a player I really like and I dream of playing with him."
Timotheu trialling with Adelaide United
Former Schalke defender George Timotheu is trialling with Adelaide United, reports Australian journalist Val Migliaccio.
The 23-year-odl cente-half had a trial period with Western Sydney Wanderers last week.
Timotheu made his debut for Schalke in 2019 but struggled after gaining a move a Belgian side Zulte-Waregem and is now looking for a new home.