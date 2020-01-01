Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mbappe could join Real Madrid if Barcelona dump PSG out of Europe

Benson signs new Burnley contract
CONTRACT | Josh Benson has been rewarded with a new long-term contract at Turf Moor after becoming part of the Clarets’ first-team set-up. ✍️— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 16, 2020
'Messi is not only focused on money'
Barcelona can keep hold of Lionel Messi despite their current financial problems, according to Joan Laporta, who insists the club captain is "not only focused on money".
Laporta was previously president at Camp Nou from 2003 to 2010, overseeing the early years of Messi's career, and is now seeking a further term at the helm.
The Catalan giants were plunged into a financial crisis by the coronavirus pandemic and it has meant pay levels have been closely examined, re-thought and restructured.
Allardyce confirmed as new West Brom boss
We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Sam Allardyce as our new Head Coach ✍️— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) December 16, 2020
Lingard 'would jump' at chance to work with Gerrard at Rangers
Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard would be keen to link up with Steven Gerrard at Rangers, according to Gabriel Agbonlahor.
“I’m not sure what goes through Jesse Lingard’s mind but I can imagine he wants to play more football," the ex-Aston Villa man told Football Insider.
“He’s not making the bench for Manchester United so I’m sure he’ll be keen to get out and play somewhere.
“Whether that be at Rangers… I’m sure the lure of playing under Steven Gerrard would get any player, especially an English player because Gerrard is an England legend of the game."
'Man City should go all out for Haaland'
Manchester City "should go all out" for Erling Haaland in the transfer market, according to Trevor Sinclair, who says Pep Guardiola must sign a replacement for Sergio Aguero for his team to compete for the title again.
City have slipped to sixth in the Premier League standings after their first 12 fixtures of the 2020-21 campaign, having recorded only five wins alongside five draws and two defeats.
Guardiola's men suffered another setback when they were held to a 1-1 draw by 19th placed West Brom at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night, with a lack of cutting edge in the final third undermining their slick build-up play.
Baldock 'happy' at Sheffield United despite recent struggles
Sheffield United full-back George Baldock says he's happy at the club as he reflected on his decision to sign a new contract with the Blades.
After signing a new deal that will take him through to 2024, Baldock told the club's official website: "I love playing for this football club, it’s great that they have rewarded me so soon after my last contract.
"I love playing for the manager. Happiness is a massive part of life and I’m happy to be playing for this football club."
Sheffield United are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table and face Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United on Thursday.
Eberl warns Dortmund: €5m not enough for Rose
Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl has claimed that €5 million would not be enough to lure head coach Marco Rose away from the club.
Rose has been linked with the vacant post at Dortmund although Eberl warned Gladbach's Bundesliga rivals that the 44-year-old won't be allowed to leave on the cheap.
Effenberg urges Dortmund to sign Origi or Icardi
Germany legend Stefan Effenberg believes it would be "fatal" if Dortmund fail to bring in a striker in the January transfer window.
The Bundesliga club's sporting director Michael Zorc has claimed that they will not be looking for a forward player in the winter as they feel it would hinder the progress of 16-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko.
But former Bayern Munich midfielder Effenberg believes that would be a mistake and thinks they should look at bringing in the likes of Divock Origi or Mauro Icardi.
He wrote in his column for T-Online: "I wrote months ago that they should sign a striker like Mario Mandzukic. Incidentally, he would still be available and has been without a club for half a year. Even if he wasn't really fit, he would help for 20 or 30 minutes.
"Two other candidates for a winter transfer, or at least a loan deal until the end of the season: Divock Origi from Liverpool or Mauro Icardi from PSG.
"So far this season they haven't played a role, they have just sat in the stands several times, but have long since proven their skills and might help [Dortmund] immediately."
Mbappe could head to Real Madrid if Barca defeat PSG
French striker would snub new deal if his side exit at last-16 stage
Kylian Mbappe will apparently decide against signing a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain if they are dumped out of the Champions League by Barcelona, AS reports.
The Ligue 1 champions face Ronald Koeman's side in the last 16 of the competition and an exit at that stage would reportedly see Mbappe consider his future, given the accumulation of past failures in Europe's premier club competition.
That would then see Real Madrid in a commanding position to land Mbappe, who has long been linked with a switch to the Bernabeu.
Leeds to re-ignite interest in Man Utd winger James
Leeds are planning to re-ignite their interest in Manchester United winger Daniel James - according to The Telegraph.
The Whites were heavily linked with the Welshman earlier this year, and may try to bring him in on loan when the January transfer window opens.
James has been restricted to just three Premier League appearances for United at the start of the 2020-21 campaign.
Arsenal plotting January swoop for Porto star Vieira
Arsenal are plotting a January swoop for Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira - according to Record via the Daily Mail.
The Gunners have been tracking the 20-year-old for a while, and may look to trigger his £27 million ($36m) release clause in the new year.
Vieira broke into Porto's first team last season, and is now a regular under Sergio Conceicao at Estadio do Dragao.
Murray's Watford loan could be cut short
Glen Murray's loan spell at Watford from Brighton could be cut short - according to Football Insider.
The 37-year-old was expected to see out the 2020-21 campaign at Vicarage Road, but the Seagulls have given him the green light to return in January.
Murray has failed to score in his first five Championship outings for Watford, and is struggling for regular playing time under Vladimir Ivic.
Milan ready to tie Calabria down to fresh terms
Milan are ready to tie Davide Calabria down to fresh terms - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 24-year-old's current deal at San Siro expires in 2022, but the Rossoneri want to extend his contract by an extra two years.
Calabria has racked up 127 appearances for Milan across all competitions since graduating to the senior squad in 2015.
West Brom poised to turn to Allardyce
West Brom are poised to turn to Sam Allardyce as their next permanent manager - according to the Daily Mail.
Slaven Billic was relieved of his duties at The Hawthorns on Wednesday, with a former England boss set to replace him.
Allardyce will be handed a six-month contract at West Brom, who hope he can help the club avoid relegation in the second half of the season.
'Arsenal need to talk to Saliba & are missing a creative midfielder'
Arsenal technical director Edu has said that the club “need to talk” to William Saliba regarding the young centre-back's future, whilst also admitting that the Gunners are missing a creative spark in the middle of the field.
Saliba signed for Arsenal 18 months ago and was immediately loaned back to Saint-Etienne for the season, with the 19-year-old having been tipped to play a key role for his new club in the 2020-21 campaign.
Things have not gone to plan for the Bondy-born defender, however, with the France Under-20 starlet still to make a competitive appearance for Mikel Arteta's struggling side.
Boro to swoop for Bolasie
Middlesbrough will make a January swoop for Everton outcast Yannick Bolasie in the winter transfer window, The Sun claims.
The DR Congo international has been frozen out of the Toffees squad this term and was already the subject of summer interest from Neil Warnock's side.
It is claimed that that interest will be reignited next month, with the 31-year-old seen as key to the Championship side's play-off hopes.
Favre bags €1m Dortmund pay-off
Lucien Favre has received a severance package of €1 million after being sacked by Borussia Dortmund, Sport Bild reports.
The Swiss coach was shown the exit door following a humiliating 5-1 defeat at the hands of newly-promoted Stuttgart, but will not find himself short of finances as he looks for a new job.
Torreira's agent talks potential January Arsenal return
Lucas Torreira's agent insists that his client will continue playing with Atletico Madrid beyond the January transfer window amid rumours that the Uruguayan midfielder could cut short his loan and return to Arsenal.
Roberts likely to stay with Leeds
Leeds are keen to hold on to Tyler Roberts in the January transfer window unless they can sign a replacement for the 21-year-old, Football Insider reports.
It is claimed that the Wales international, who is able to play anywhere across the front line and attacking midfield, is still part of the club's plans despite being used sparingly in the Premier League.
Koscielny reveals he tried to get Giroud to join Bordeaux
Laurent Koscielny has revealed he tried to get Olivier Giroud to join Bordeaux in January while lifting the lid on the humiliating loss he suffered with Arsenal at the hands of Manchester United seven years ago.
Koscielny's nine-year stay at Emirates Stadium came to an end when he completed a €5 million move to Bordeaux in August 2019.
The France international appeared in over 350 games for Arsenal in all competitions, helping the club win five trophies along the way, but he left north London in acrimonious circumstances after refusing to report for a pre-season tour of the United States.
Man City target Bonucci
Guardiola eager to sign Juve star
Manchester City have identified Leonardo Bonucci as a transfer target - according to Todofichajes.
Pep Guardiola wants the 31-year-old to fill the void left by ex-Blues captain Vincent Kompany when he left Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2019.
The City boss is hoping Bonuccci will be City's first signing of 2021, but Juve do not wish to sell a player who still has four years left to run on his current contract.
Man Utd set to miss out on Calhanoglu
Manchester United are set to miss out on the signing of Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Red Devils have been tipped to make a move for the 26-year-old in 2021, with his current deal at San Siro due to expire at the end of the season.
However, Milan have no intention of letting Calhanoglu leave, and his agent is expected to meet club officials to discuss a contract renewal in the coming weeks.
Musiala in line for new Bayern contract
Jamal Musiala is in line for a new Bayern Munich contract - according to the Daily Mail.
The 17-year-old only has 18 months left to run on his current deal, and is being monitored by Premier League trio Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City.
Musiala became the youngest player to feature in a senior game for Bayern in the club's history back in June.
Son wants to stay at Spurs for life, claims Mourinho
Jose Mourinho is convinced Son Heung-min wants to end his career at Tottenham and is therefore unconcerned about delayed contract negotiations.
Son has already spent over five years at Spurs and has been a key player for the majority of that time. His goal against Arsenal in the recent north London derby saw him reach double figures for a fifth successive Premier League season.
The difference this term, however, is he has reached that point in just 12 matches and also got four assists, while his haul of 18 league goals under Mourinho is remarkably almost double his expected goals (xG) rating of 9.3.
Liverpool set to offer Van Dijk a blockbuster five-year deal
Liverpool are keen to reward Virgil van Dijk for his role in transforming the club, with the Reds looking to give him a new five-year contract, reports Fabrizio Romano, as per The Express and Star.
Van Dijk is likely to miss the majority of the season with a knee injury, but the Reds hierarchy are keen to show their faith in the 29-year-old Dutch international.
Villa keen to re-sign Luiz and Konsa
Aston Villa will turn their attention toward re-signing Douglas Luiz and Ezri Konsa after securing the future of John McGinn recently.
"There will be ongoing discussions with the sporting director, and representatives of our players. That is something ongoing all the time at the club," Villa coach Dean Smith, as quoted by the Express and Star.
“I'm not sure who we're talking to but Douglas is obviously one who I think has a big future at this football club.
“Ezri is another one, but a lot of our players are on long-term contracts anyway. We've got a lot of players tied up looking at the future."
Moyes: West Ham will not sell Diop
West Ham manager David Moyes has categorically ruled out the sale of defender Issa Diop.
"I've got no intention in letting any players go," said Moyes, as quoted by the Evening Standard.
"Issa's one of the players we really like.
"He started in the team, he picked up the virus at the same time as I did. Fabian Balbuena has come in and played very well, you know that's what happens in football. But we've got no intention whatsoever letting Issa go. None."
De Vrij set to extend Inter stay until 2025
Inter Milan are set to re-sign defender Stefan de Vrij until the end of the 2025-25 season, reports FC Inter News.
Despite links with Man Utd and Liverpool, the 28-year old Dutch international wants to add to the three seasons he has already spent at the San Siro.
Austin FC snare Corona in Expansion draft
Another step closer to @AustinFC’s inaugural MLS season!— Major League Soccer (@MLS) December 15, 2020
All five of the club’s Expansion Draft picks ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/baK1avdXMP
Gordon set to sign with the Wanderers
Central Coast's Ziggy Gordon is close to a move to Western Sydney Wanderers, according to Daily Oz Football.
The 27-year-old Scottish defender impressed during his first season in Australia with the Mariners but could move south to the project under Carl Robinson.
Leverkusen lock up star trio
Sky sources: Big news for @bayer04fussball - not only Moussa Diaby, but also Florian Wirtz and Edmond Tapsoba will renew their contracts. All deals are agreed! Diaby and Wirtz until 2025, Tapsoba gets a raise in line with player performance ⚫️🔴 👍🏻https://t.co/pWe3eVv3zC— Max Bielefeld (@Sky_MaxB) December 15, 2020
City confident of snaring Messi ahead of PSG
Pep Guardiola could give Premier League side the advantage
Manchester City are confident of winning the race to sign Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi ahead of PSG, the Express reports.
The Premier League side believe having Pep Guardiola at the helm is advantage, with he and Messi combining together at Camp Nou between 2008-12.
Messi's contract with Barcelona expires at the end of the season and he can start talking with other clubs in the new year.
Bilic facing sack at West Brom despite draw at City
West Brom coach Slaven Bilic could be sacked by the club's hierarchy despite guiding the team to their first point against Man City since 2011.
The Telegraph reports the Baggies board is worried about a possible relegation dogfight, as they currently sit in 19th position with seven points from 12 matches.
Adelaide chasing Amini
Adelaide United are in discussions to sign free agent Socceroo midfielder Mustafa Amini.
The 27-year-old has returned to Australia after nine seasons overseas, and Reds technical director Bruce Djite has admitted to enquiring about the playmaker to Fox Sports News, as per A-League Hub.
Adelaide recently had a roster spot open up after James Troisi's defection to Western Sydney Wanderers.