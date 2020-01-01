Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sane's Bayern move on hold

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted he does not know how much money he will be given to spend in the summer transfer window.

The manager had previously said the club would look to ‘exploit’ the transfer market and there was hope they could bring in a couple of targets at least.

Executive vice chairman Ed Woodward explained it would not be ‘business as usual’ this summer due to the impact of Covid-19.

Read the full story here on Goal!