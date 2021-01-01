Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca plotting Van de Beek swoop

Arsenal and West Ham are vying for the signature of Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez - according to Fichajes.

Mikel Arteta is eager to bolster his ranks in the middle of the park by bringing in the 27-year-old in January, but the Hammers are also weighing up a swoop.

Rodriguez is still under contract at Betis until 2024, though, and it will likely take a bid of around €30 million (£25m/$35m) to prise him away from the Spanish club.