Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca plotting Van de Beek swoop

Ter Stegen on Man City’s radar
Marc-Andre ter Stegen could become another high-profile departure at Barcelona, with El Nacional claiming that Manchester City are keeping a close eye on the situation.
The Germany international is one of the top goalkeepers in world football, but Pep Guardiola already has Ederson on his books at the Etihad Stadium.
Arsenal & West Ham vying for Real Betis star Rodriguez
Arsenal and West Ham are vying for the signature of Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez - according to Fichajes.
Mikel Arteta is eager to bolster his ranks in the middle of the park by bringing in the 27-year-old in January, but the Hammers are also weighing up a swoop.
Rodriguez is still under contract at Betis until 2024, though, and it will likely take a bid of around €30 million (£25m/$35m) to prise him away from the Spanish club.
Emery favourite for Newcastle job
Former Arsenal manager Unai Emery is the favourite to land the top job at Newcastle United - according to Sport 1.
The Spaniard is currently in charge of Villarreal, but the Magpies are ready to pay a lucrative fee to release him from his contract.
Newcastle want Emery to replace Steve Bruce at the helm as they continue to usher in a new era under new Saudi-backed ownership.
Celta Vigo missed out on Falcao in the summer
Celta Vigo missed out on signing Rayo Vallecano striker Radamel Falcao in the summer transfer window.
The Colombian became available as a free agent after leaving Galatasaray, and Celta turned down the chance to bring him in due to La Liga's rules over registering too many non-European players.
Celta Vigo boss Eduardo Coudet said in his latest press conference: "We already had our three non-European spots taken when we were offered to sign Falcao. He was willing to come to Spain making the same [financial] sacrifice as he has done for Rayo. But at the time we couldn't.
"Had we had to pay him what he was getting in Turkey [with Galatasaray] we would have had to sold our new training ground to pay for it. But that wasn't the case."
'I'd bet €100 on Haaland staying at Dortmund'
Borussia Dortmund are ready to "fight" to keep hold of Erling Haaland according to the club's head of first-team football Sebastian Kehl, who says he'd "bet €100" that the striker stays put.
Haaland is attracting attention from the world's best clubs after a stunning start to his Dortmund career, having joined the club from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020.
Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City have all been linked with the 21-year-old, who has hit 70 goals in 69 games for Dortmund, but Kehl is hopeful that he will remain in his current surroundings for the foreseeable future.
Read the full story on Goal.
Arsenal still keeping tabs on Ceballos
Arsenal are still keeping tabs on Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos - according to El Nacional.
The 25-year-old returned to Real in the summer after a two-year loan spell at Emirates Stadium, but has missed the start of the season through injury.
The Gunners are keeping tabs on Ceballos' situation with a view to possibly bringing him back to the club in 2020.
Man City target Nice forward Gouiri
Manchester City have identified Amine Gouiri as a transfer target - according to Fichajes.
Pep Guardiola is a keen admirer of the 21-year-old, whose current contract is not due to expire until 2024.
City could move for Gouiri next year, but he will likely cost a lot more than the €7 million Nice spent to sign him from Lyon in 2020.
Scunthorpe part ways with head coach Neil Cox
Scunthorpe United has parted company with first team manager Neil Cox and assistant manager Mark Lillis.— Scunthorpe United FC (@SUFCOfficial) November 1, 2021
We thank them both for their efforts while with the club. pic.twitter.com/9wkcamQk8M
Lacazette looking for Atletico Madrid move
Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is looking to land himself a move to Atletico Madrid, reports Mundo Deportivo.
The France international is due to become a free agent in the 2022, with his heart set on completing a switch to Spain.
Everton & Villa battling it out for Winks
Everton and Aston Villa are ready to scrap it out for the right to prise Harry Winks away from Tottenham, claims Caught Offside.
The England international midfielder is struggling for minutes at Spurs and is expected to push for a move elsewhere during the winter transfer window.
Barnsley have also parted with their manager
Barnsley Football Club can confirm the departure of First Team Head Coach, Markus Schopp, with immediate effect.— Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) November 1, 2021
Conte wants three-year deal at Spurs
Antonio Conte will demand a three-year contract and a number of new signings if he is to take the reins at Tottenham, claims Nicolo Schira.
The former Chelsea and Inter boss is back in the sights of Spurs following the Premier League side’s decision to part with Nuno Espirito Santo.
Nuno sacked by Spurs
Club announcement.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 1, 2021
Liverpool join the race for Jovic
Liverpool are one of the sides considering an approach for Real Madrid outcast Luka Jovic in January, claims Fichajes.
Several clubs across Europe are mulling over moves for the Serbian striker, with Jurgen Klopp one of the bosses to see potential benefits in landing a 23-year-old that has been short on game time.
PSG interested in Brozovic
Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is the subject of interest from Paris Saint-Germain - according to Le 10 Sport.
The French giants are eager to sign the 28-year-old on a free transfer when his current contract at San Siro expires next summer.
However, Inter are still hopeful of tying Brozovic down to fresh terms as he continues to play a key role in Simeone Inzaghi's squad.
Barca plotting Van de Beek swoop (SPORT)
Man Utd outcast touted for Camp Nou switch
Barcelona are plotting a January swoop for Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek - according to SPORT.
The Spanish giants have been keeping tabs on the 24-year-old's situation as he continues to play a bit-part role in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans at Old Trafford.
Van de Beek could be open to leaving in the new year, but Barca can only afford a loan deal due to their current financial problems.
Roma target Real Madrid defender Nacho
Roma have identified Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez as a transfer target - according to El Nacional.
Jose Mourinho is a keen admirer of the 31-year-old and wants to give him a central role in his plans at Stadio Olimpico.
Nacho has appeared in nine games for Real so far this season, but only four of those outings have come in his preferred centre-back position.
Juve eager to bring in Dembele
Juventus are eager to bring in Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele - according to Calcio Mercato.
Dembele has been excluded from first-team activities at Camp Nou as he continues to stall on signing a new contract.
Juve are poised to sign the Frenchman on a free transfer next year, with Barca having already lined up Bayern's Kinglsey Coman as a potential replacement.
Barcelona join the hunt for Kounde
Barcelona are, according to El Nacional, ready to rival Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid for Jules Kounde.
The Sevilla defender is a much sought-after talent, with Xavi said to want the France international at Camp Nou if he agrees to succeed Ronald Koeman in Catalunya.
Mason set for Spurs interim stint
Tottenham plan to sack Nuno Espirito Santos this week and install Ryan Mason as their interim boss, according to Football Insider.
Mason served in that same role after Jose Mourinho was dismissed late last season.
Lage wants Wolves to activate Hwang option
Bruno Lage confirmed on Friday that he wants Wolves to take up Hwang Hee-chan's £13m transfer option ASAP.— Alex Richards (@AA_Richards) October 31, 2021
"For me he is the right guy to have here. He gives what we want for our team. When a player comes and gives what he gives and scores goals, I’m very happy.” #WWFC
Messi open to eventual Barca return
Lionel Messi still loves Barcelona 💙♥️ pic.twitter.com/H50faQ01HB— Goal (@goal) October 31, 2021
Vlahovic could leave Fiorentina as soon as January
Dušan Vlahović [21 years old] with an hattrick today. 8 goals in 11 Serie A games this season - it’s 25 goals in 34 games in 2021. 🌪🇷🇸— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 31, 2021
He decided to turn down Fiorentina proposal to extend the contract and he could leave the club in January/summer.
Fantastic striker. #Vlahovic pic.twitter.com/H4lno5wJKT
West Ham 'special place to play' - Rice
Highly sought-after midfielder Declan Rice said that West Ham is "a special place to play" after the Hammers cemented their status as top four challengers with a Premier League blowout against Aston Villa on Sunday.
David Moyes' side were unlikely European challengers last term, just falling short of a Champions League finish a year after they beat off relegation following the Scotsman's return to the club.
PSG could terminate Ramos contract (Le Parisien)
The centre-back has yet to feature for the Ligue 1 giants
Paris Saint-Germain could look for a way out of their contract agreement with Sergio Ramos, writes Le Parisien.
The centre-back, who was initially billed as a headline free-agent signing, has yet to feature because of ongoing injury problems stemming from his time at Real Madrid, and PSG are said to feel misled about his status.
Ibra hints Milan may not be final club
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has sparked suggestions that there may be life in his playing days beyond the end of his time with Milan, stating that he will not "stop until I am kicked out" of the game.
The Sweden veteran, who turned 40 at the start of October, has continued to defy age to thrive near the top of the domestic game in Serie A, and penned an extension with the Rossoneri in April.Read the full story on Goal!