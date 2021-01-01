Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City hope for boost in Haaland pursuit

Christensen set for new Chelsea deal
Chelsea have an agreement in place with Andreas Christensen to extend his contract. Matter of time to sign paperworks, after final clauses to be fixed 🔵🇩🇰 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 10, 2021
Two clubs showed interest in Christensen in the last weeks - but no chance for talks as he’s set to sign the new deal.
Ex-Palace player Sako to make comeback in Championship
Former Crystal Palace forward Bakary Sako is looking to return to the game in the Championship, reports the Sun.
Sako has been out of the game for more than a year since leaving Cypriot side Pafos in 2020.
Juventus plan Pogba return
Rabiot & Ramsey could be sacrificed to bring back midfielder
Juventus are planning an approach to bring Paul Pogba back to Turin, reports the Gazzetta dello Sport.
Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey could both make way to meet the midfielder's wages, although Manchester United are also keen to renew his current contract.
Maguire set for bumper new Man Utd contract
Harry Maguire is on the verge of signing a lucrative new Manchester United contract, reports the Mirror.
The defender's new deal will bring his wages in line with new arrivals at Old Trafford such as Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.
Tottenham move for Metz's Traore
Tottenham have turned their gaze back on Metz as they pursue Boubacar Traore, claims the Sun.
Metz have already sold one young star to the north Londoners in 2021, sealing a deal which will see Pape Matar Sarr join the club next season.
Barca putting final touches on Pedri extension
Barcelona and Pedri are closing on an agreement over extending the prodigy's contract, reports Mundo Deportivo.
Differences still remain between the two parties with respect to the duration of the deal, but Pedri is determined to continue his career at Camp Nou and a resolution is expected.
Southampton join race for Johnstone
Southampton have entered the race for West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, reports the Sun.
West Ham and Tottenham are also interested in the England international, who is out of contract at the end of the season.
Bruce faces Newcastle sack
Steve Bruce could be relieved of his duties as Newcastle United manager as soon as next week, reports the Mirror.
Bruce's sacking is planned at a meeting scheduled following the Saudi-backed takeover of the Magpies, with a host of top managers reported as possible successors.
Brighton want £10m Bayo
Brighton are looking to add £10 million-rated Mohamed Bayo to their ranks, claims the Sun.
The Seagulls may have to fight in order to sign the Clermont striker, who is also being followed by West Ham.
Man City hope for boost in Haaland pursuit (Daily Star)
Striker on verge of signing lucrative Puma deal
Manchester City are hoping that Erling Haaland's new boot deal will give them the edge in the transfer race for the Borussia Dortmund star.
The Daily Star reports that the club's close ties to Puma increase their chances of landing Haaland, who is set to be offered a lucrative contract by the apparel suppliers.