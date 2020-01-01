Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal to complete Gabriel deal

Chilwell’s Chelsea move hangs in the balance
Ben Chilwell’s £50 million ($65m) Chelsea transfer hangs on the opinion of a medical specialist, reports the Sun.
The Leicester City defender is suffering from a heel problem which, if the prognosis is an extended stay on the sidelines, would scupper his chances of moving to Stamford Bridge.
Flick jokes about Thiago's future amid Liverpool links
Bayern coach Hansi Flick has joked that Liverpool target Thiago Alcantara committed to the club after their Champions League triumph against Paris Saint-Germain.
Thiago started in the heart of midfield as the German giants won their sixth title in the competition at the Estadio da Luz on Sunday, with Kingsley Coman's second-half strike earning a 1-0 victory.
The Spanish international's future has been subject to much speculation over recent months with Liverpool rumoured to leading the race for his services, while Arsenal are also reportedly keen on the playmaker.
Evra reveals fury at Woodward over Man Utd exit
Former Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra has revealed how angry he was about the manner in which his exit from the club to Juventus was handled.
The ex-France international turned out for the Old Trafford club between 2006 and 2014, playing 379 matches for them over the course of his stay.
He has explained how he felt his loyalty to the side was ignored by chief executive Ed Woodward, who did his best to block the defender from moving to Serie A by triggering an automatic one-year extension in his contract after the player had indicated his desire to move to Turin on a Bosman deal.
Chelsea target Thiago Silva confirms PSG exit
Thiago Silva has confirmed that Sunday's Champions League final was his final game with Paris Saint-Germain.
“It was my last match as a PSG player," he told RMC Sport after going down 1-0 to Bayern Munich.
"I'm sad and I’ll be back with another role in future but I've to change. I want to play for another three or four years more and be part of Brazil team in Qatar World Cup."
According to Sky Sports, Chelsea lead the race to sign Silva on a free transfer.