Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Newcastle preparing Kroos bid

Palace to cut short Mateta loan
Crystal Palace are set to send loanee Jean-Philippe Mateta back to Mainz, reports the Sun.
Mateta has failed to make an impression at Selhurst Park since signing at the start of the season.
Hazard can leave Madrid if he wants - Ancelotti
Carlo Ancelotti has indicated that he would be happy for Eden Hazard to leave Real Madrid in the new year, with the manager claiming that he has never kept a player at a club against their will.
The Belgium veteran has endured a difficult near-two-and-a-half-year spell at the Santiago Bernabeu since moving from Chelsea, pockmarked by injury and poor form.
Now, with his place in the starting line-up relinquished to Vinicius Junior, the unhappy attacker has been linked with a January exit - and his manager has suggested he is free to leave if he wants.
Garitano leaves Leganes
📜 COMUNICADO | El C.D. Leganés y Asier Garitano separan sus caminos.#GraciasAsier— C.D. Leganés (@CDLeganes) October 30, 2021
Fabianski tipped to sign new West Ham deal
“Rightly so he gets that extension to stay there one more season. To go through the good times they’re going through right now," Whelan told Football Insider.
“Again, it’s a sign of a football club that is running business properly.”
Barnes on Liverpool wishlist
Liverpool are seeking to make a move for Leicester's Harvey Barnes, per Fichajes.
The two sides - just drawn to meet in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals - could well conduct business soon if Jurgen Klopp has his way.
The Reds boss is a great admirer of the Foxes man and wishes to bring him to Anfield.
Martinez the pick for Tottenham
Emiliano Martinez is Tottenham's top pick to replace Hugo Lloris if the France goalkeeper chooses to move on from the club, per the Independent.
The Aston Villa shotstopper previously played for Spurs' rivals Arsenal but has made his name since elsewhere in the Premier League.
But he could be tempted back to London if the Gunners' old enemy comes calling.
Newcastle happy to meet Ramsey wages
Newcastle United are happy to meet Aaron Ramsey's wage demands, paving the way for the Wales international to seal a Premier League return, says the Express.
The former Arsenal man is unhappy with his current situation at Juventus and is looking for an exit.
His pay packet has been a stumbling block for any suitor however - but now the Magpies might just be the side willing to stump up for him.
Solskjaer to be sacked with Spurs loss
If Ole Gunnar Solskjær looses the Tottenham game, he will be sacked.#TOTMUN #MUFC— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) October 30, 2021
Vinicius 'untouchable' at Madrid
Vinicius Jr scores again for Real Madrid. He’s improving from week to week, from game to game. His contract will be discussed in the next months as Real considered Vinicius “untouchable” last summer ⚪️ #RealMadrid— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 30, 2021
…and it’s still unbelievable that he’s not called up for Brazil. pic.twitter.com/N5hofhaQAV
Genoa eye Pirlo for top job
Andrea Pirlo could make his return to management with Genoa as the Serie A side mull a swap in the hotseat, per Fichajes.
Il Grifone are currently led by Davide Ballardini, who is in his fourth spell with the club.
But Pirlo could be the frontrunner should they decide to part with their current boss.
Nketiah wants Arsenal promises
Eddie Nketiah would consider an Arsenal extension, but only if he can earn a promise for more game time, says Calcio Mercato.
The Gunners starlet has found himself on the fringes of Mikel Arteta's plans, which has given rise to speculation he could leave the Emirates Stadium.
But he would be open to remaining if he could get the Spaniard's word that more minutes are in the pipeline.
PSG play down Kessie and Hernandez talk
PSG director Leonardo: “We haven't contacted any players at the moment. There’s nothing going on with Franck Kessié nor with Theo Hernandez”. 🚫🇫🇷 #PSG @hadrien_grenier— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 30, 2021
Leeds extend goalkeeper deal
✍️ #LUFC are pleased to announce Dani van den Heuvel has signed a new contract with the club until 2024— Leeds United (@LUFC) October 30, 2021
Joao Felix move off table for Atletico
Joao Felix will not make a January exit from Atletico Madrid after making himself 'untouchable', says Fichajes.
The 21-year-old looked primed for a surprise exit at one point from Wanda Metropolitano.
But now he remains a firm part of Diego Simeone's plans.
Madrid consider De Light swap move
Real Madrid are mulling over a move for Matthijs De Ligt that would see two of their own players go the other way to Juventus, per Calcio Mercato.
The defender is currently frozen out in Turin, leaving an opening for Los Blancos to sweep in.
But a move for him would likely require further detail, with the option of Eden Hazard and one other player potentially going the other way.
Rossi set for Italy return
SPAL are set to sign Giuseppe Rossi, per Goal Italy.
The former Fiorentina man and Italy international, most recently with Real Salt Lake, will head to Serie B.
Rossi is likely best known for his six-year spell with Villarreal in La Liga.
Hazard can leave Real Madrid if he wants - Ancelotti
Belgian could exit Los Blancos
Carlo Ancelotti has indicated that he would be happy for Eden Hazard to leave Real Madrid in the new year, with the manager claiming that he has never kept a player at a club against their will.
The Belgium veteran has endured a difficult near-two-and-a-half-year spell at the Santiago Bernabeu since moving from Chelsea, pockmarked by injury and poor form.
Now, with his place in the starting line-up relinquished to Vinicius Junior, the unhappy attacker has been linked with a January exit - and his manager has suggested he is free to leave if he wants.
Read the full story on Goal here!
Man Utd will not sell Pogba in January
Manchester United have reinforced that they are fully prepared to let Paul Pogba leave on a free transfer at the end of the season rather than sell him in January, says The Telegraph.
The France international has been linked with an Old Trafford exit more than ever since his return in recent months.
Now however, the Red Devils will reportedly not look to recoup their transfer fee for him and will instead let him depart at the end of the campaign for nothing if he so chooses.
Liverpool eye Jovic move
Liverpool are reportedly mulling over a move for Luka Jovic once more, per Fichajes.
The Reds have been previously linked with the Real Madrid forward, though their interest had seemingly fallen away.
Now however, Jurgen Klopp has implored the club to get back in the hunt for the Serbian - who would be open to a move but would likely have to accept that he would be a bench option.
Macadam on Fleetwood radar
Fleetwood Town are in talks to sign ex-Burnley starlet Harvey Macadam, according to Football Insider.
The 20-year-old currently plays his trade in the Northern Premier League for Ashton United.
But he could be set to make a move further west in the January transfer window.
Ajax's Bayern & Barca target Antony dreaming of World Cup
As Brazil continued their imperious march towards the 2022 World Cup in October, two players in particular stood out for the South American giants.
Leeds United's Raphinha had an immediate impact on the Selecao, scoring twice in three games and adding a further two assists to establish himself as a real contender for a seat on the plane to Qatar in just over a year's time. But the winger was not the only newcomer to leave fans clamouring for more.
If anything, Ajax gem Antony's rise has been even more meteoric than that of his compatriot over the past few months. At 21, he looks set to become the next scintillating young talent to jump from the famed Dutch club to the elite of world football.
Kolo Muani attracts Bayern attention
Randal Kolo Muani is on the radar of sides including Bayern Munich and Tottenham, says Foot Mercato.
The Nantes star is commanding attention from leading sides across Europe.
In addition to the heavyweight pair, Borussia Monchengladbach are also hot on his tail.
Conte won't take job until end of season
Antonio Conte will not take charge of a team mid-season and wants to have decision-making power at any job he does take, according to Todofichajes.
Newcastle and Manchester United were both interested in the former Chelsea boss he has turned down both offers.
The Italian has not ruled out a return to the Premier League in the future but will not be rushed into making a decision.
Man Utd eye Madrid starlet
Manchester United are monitoring the progress of Real Madrid youngster Marvel, reports Bernabeudigital.
The 18-year-old defender - full name Marvelous Antolin Garzon - is highly regarded by Los Blancos having progressed through the club's youth sides and also earned international recognition with Spain.
His performances have attracted the interest of a host of clubs, with United among those to send scouts to Spain to watch the youngster in person.
Newcastle eye Kroos
Former Germany international in the Toon's sights
Newcastle are interest in Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, according to El Nacional.
The north-east club, flush with cash following their Saudi-led takeover, see the former Germany international as a key first step as they look to build a side capable of competing for titles.
Newcastle are ready to offer around €30 million (£25m/$35m) for the 31-year-old, who has made just four starts in an injury-hit campaign so far.
Van de Beek team-mates behind agent change
Donny van de Beek's team-mates persuaded the Dutch midfielder to change agents in order to force a move away from Manchester United, reports the Mail.
Van de Beek is desperate to leave Old Trafford and has replaced agent Guido Albers with Ali Dursun in a bid to secure a transfer.
Everton and Wolves have held talks over a move in recent weeks, though Van de Beek's new agent may have other plans for the 24-year-old.
Milan eye Kamara
AC Milan are considering a January move for Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara, according to Calciomercato.
The 21-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and Marseille president Pablo Longoria revealed earlier this year that he would rather sell players in January than risk losing them for nothing.
That has alerted Milan who see Kamara as a potential replacement for Franck Kessie, who is also out of contract at the end of the campaign.