Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Newcastle preparing Kroos bid

Carlo Ancelotti has indicated that he would be happy for Eden Hazard to leave Real Madrid in the new year, with the manager claiming that he has never kept a player at a club against their will.

The Belgium veteran has endured a difficult near-two-and-a-half-year spell at the Santiago Bernabeu since moving from Chelsea, pockmarked by injury and poor form.

Now, with his place in the starting line-up relinquished to Vinicius Junior, the unhappy attacker has been linked with a January exit - and his manager has suggested he is free to leave if he wants.

Read more here!